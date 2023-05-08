Post-spring edition: Ranking Big Ten starting quarterbacks for 2023

It’s post-spring time in the college football world. The transfer portal continues to buzz and make waves around the country, but outside of that, college football is in a hiatus stage right now.

Last season we did various rankings for the Big Ten, like the head coaches, quarterbacks, running backs, and pass catchers.

We decided to bring it back again this year. We have already ranked the head coaches around the Big Ten and now it’s time to rank the projected starting quarterback for each school in the conference.

There was a ton of attrition from last season to this season regarding who the signal callers around the conference. Since there are so many new faces, we have to use last season’s stats and combine them with the projections for this season.

Gavin Wimsatt OR Evan Simon - Rutgers

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers ranked dead last in the Big Ten last season throwing for 159.3 yards per game. Not good.

The Scarlet Knights played three quarterbacks last season in hopes of finding their guy for this year, but none played too well.

Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon played the best, but, again, neither of them did anything spectacular to pull away from the other. Wimsatt threw for 757 yards and five touchdowns, but he also threw seven interceptions. Simon had one interception and 145 yards during his playing time.

Now that spring is over, it appears Wimsatt has the heads up in the race, but since the Scarlet Knights don’t have a true No. 1, we can’t rule out a guy like Simon getting the nod.

Tayven Jackson - Indiana

The Hoosiers lost Connor Bazelak after one season in Bloomington. Indiana also lost backup Jack Tuttle to Michigan, but the cupboard isn’t completely bare.

Indiana will return Dexter Williams, who did get some experience last year. He threw for 184 yards and two scores but he is able to use his feet to extend plays. He averaged over four yards per carry and scored once on the ground.

Story continues

If I had to guess today, Williams will not be starting for Indiana though. The Hoosiers bring Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson, younger brother of Trace Jackson-Davis, into the fold. He was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 for the Volunteers but was behind both Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. He had all of spring to show the coaches what he had to offer, and he should be the guy who gets the starting nod Week 1.

Noah Kim - Michigan State

Michigan State’s Noah Kim looks on during the third quarter in the game against Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Well. This isn’t how it was supposed to be for Michigan State entering the season.

Payton Thorne, among others, shockingly entered the transfer portal, and Thorne committed to Auburn just a few days ago.

Unless Mel Tucker goes portal hunting again, and don’t be stunned if that happens, Noah Kim should be the starter for MSU. Kim has very little stats from last season, but he threw for 174 yards and three scores during the 2022 campaign.

The Spartans’ top target, Keon Coleman, also left the program so Kim will be missing a big-time playmaker to throw the ball to in 2023.

Luke Altmyer - Illinois

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois had the Big Ten West won, until it didn’t. The Fighting Illini fell down the stretch and allowed Purdue to overtake them in the division.

It wasn’t any fault of Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito though. He played well and did what the Illini needed him to do. But he is now gone and Illinois is looking to find the next quarterback to lead the team.

Insert Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer.

Altmyer was a top-200 recruit in the class of 2021 and was a highly recruited four-star prospect. He never really got his chance and transferred to Illinois in hopes of leading the Illini to the Big Ten championship game.

Athan Kaliakmanis - Minnesota

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota lost Tanner Morgan after he was there for a century — it seemed.

The Gophers had a chance to look at their next gunslinger after Morgan was injured late last season. Athan Kaliakmanis will start for Minnesota this season after having an OK finish to last year.

He threw for 946 yards and three touchdowns but threw four interceptions. Minnesota is going to need him to cut that ratio down if it wants a chance at prominence.

Jeff Sims - Nebraska

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Incumbent starter Casey Thompson bolted after apparently losing the starting job to former Georgia Tech starter, Jeff Sims.

New head coach Matt Ruhle brought in Sims to compete with Thompson, and the former Temple, Baylor, and Carolina Panthers coach believes Sims is the best fit to lead his offense.

Sims is most certainly a hybrid quarterback who can beat you with his legs. Last season Sims threw for 1,115 yards and five touchdowns. While he ran for 302 yards and a score.

Nebraska will be intriguing to watch this year with Sims at the helm.

Hudson Card - Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws the ball during spring football practice, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue had a sensational season last year, winning the Big Ten West and making it into the Big Ten championship against Michigan.

But the Boilermakers lost Aidan O’Connell after he threw for nearly 3,500 yards. Purdue also lost Jeff Brohm to Louisville, leaving the Boilermakers to start from scratch with Ryan Walters as coach.

Walters went out and got Hudson Card, the former Longhorns backup to Quinn Ewers and Casey Thompson, to lead the charge in 2023. Graham Harrell was hired to coach the offense, and I have to believe he will bring success to an already talented Card.

Ben Bryant - Northwestern

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant (6) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NCAA American Athletic Conference game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Northwestern upgraded the quarterback position big time after Ben Bryant transferred in this spring from Cincinnati.

The Wildcats were likely going to start Ryan Hilinski once again this year, but with Bryant in town, that’s now an afterthought. Northwestern had a horrible offense last season, mainly due to the lack of a passing game. But Bryant can sling the ball after throwing for 2,732 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2022.

Pat Fitzgerald finally has his man at quarterback. Let’s see if the Wildcats can make some noise this year.

Cade McNamara - Iowa

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Cade McNamara’s ending with Michigan didn’t go well. He lost the starting job to J.J. McCarthy last season after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten championship in a long time and took the maize and blue to their first College Football Playoff in 2021.

He entered the transfer portal and took his talents to Iowa. The Hawkeyes really lacked a threat under center last year and ranked 13th in the Big Ten averaging 156.7 yards per game through the air.

Back in 2021, McNamara threw for 2,576 and 15 touchdowns while starting for Michigan. If the Hawkeyes can evolve their offense at all, McNamara is a huge upgrade over Spencer Petras. As long as Brian Ferentz can call plays adequately, then the Hawkeyes can be a threat.

Tanner Mordecai - Wisconsin

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai throws a pass during first spring football practice of the season on Saturday March 25, 2023 at the McClain Center in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin went from five-star game manager Graham Mertz to Tanner Mordecai who threw the ball a ton at SMU. Last season, he was 18th in the country with 3,524 yards and eighth in the nation with 33 touchdowns thrown.

The Badgers were 11th in the Big Ten after averaging 183.8 yards per game passing, so it will be interesting to see how Wisconsin tailors its offense to Mordecai.

Oh, and the Badgers brought in Luke Fickell to coach the team. Obviously, he will have a different vision for the offense, and it’s likely to see Wisconsin throw the ball much more. When Fickell was at Cincinnati, the Bearcats were more of an air-raid team. We would imagine that’s the new version of Wisconsin in 2023.

Kyle McCord - Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

This ranking is purely based on potential and the wealth Ohio State has on offense.

Let’s be honest, anybody the Buckeyes have under center has flourished under Urban Meyer and now Ryan Day. CJ Stroud went from being mostly unknown to being in the Heisman contention, and now he will probably be a top-five pick in the NFL draft.

McCord threw for just 190 yards and one score in 2022, but he will enter the spring as the starter and should enter the season as the No. 1 guy. Ohio State has Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, and others for McCord to throw to.

While he didn’t look great in the spring game, it’s hard to imagine Ohio State not having a competent quarterback.

Drew Allar - Penn State

Syndication: York Daily Record

The Sean Clifford era is over, and it’s time for the five-star sophomore to take over.

I rank Drew Allar over Kyle McCord just because we’ve seen a little more from the former freshman. Last season, Allar threw for 344 yards and four scores during the time James Franklin gave him.

Allar came to Penn State as the fourth-ranked quarterback in the country and a five-star recruit. The talent is there and the potential is huge for the Nittany Lions.

The excitement is at an all-time high in State College.

Taulia Tagovailoa - Maryland

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Maryland received a much-needed boost to its offense when Taulia Tagovailoa said he was returning for another year.

Tagovailoa threw for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2022 and he’s looking to improve on that to have a better NFL draft grade.

The Terps hired Josh Gattis, the former Michigan and Miami offensive coordinator, to run the offense — it’s uncertain how that will work out. But either way, Tagovailoa is a gunslinger and can make the opposing defensive coach scratch his head.

J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

J.J. McCarthy played as a freshman at Michigan, but it was sparingly, and it was behind Cade McNamara. But McCarthy took the reins last year and led the Wolverines to an undefeated season with wins against both Michigan State and Ohio State.

McCarthy was the nation’s most accurate passer for most of the season last year, but his deep ball accuracy hurt him some. But once the maize and blue allowed him to air it out, Michigan could see why he was a five-star. He threw for 263 yards against Ohio State and for 343 yards against TCU — while throwing two pick-six interceptions.

After having a full season as the starter under his belt, the Michigan offense should be even better in 2023 with McCarthy leading the way.

Oh, and he looked extremely sharp during Michigan’s spring game.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire