Post-spring edition: 10 Michigan football bold predictions

Spring ball is behind Michigan football and now fans will look forward to fall camp.

But there were plenty of talking points in spring. The battle for the No. 3 running back spot, the competition at cornerback, and who would cement themselves as the third option at wide receiver?

Some questions have been answered while some won’t be until Jim Harbaugh trots out the starters during the home opener against East Carolina on Sept. 2.

In this article, we are going to make 10 bold predictions heading into the fall. The predictions aren’t in any sort of order, but just 10 predictions in general.

Michigan has two 1,000 yard rushers in 2023

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This first one isn’t incredibly bold, but Michigan hasn’t had two 1,000-yard rushers since 2011 when Denard Robinson — a quarterback — and Fitzgerald Toussaint were both over 1,000 each.

The Wolverines just about had two in 2022. Blake Corum rushed for 1,463 and Donovan Edwards had 991 yards on the ground. Granted, Edwards was the lead back for Michigan during the last three games of the season with Corum out with an injury.

The maize and blue have two dynamic running backs heading into the season and both would be the No. 1 on just about any team out there. Look for Michigan to give both opportunities and the maize and blue should have two backs over 1,000 yards at the season’s end.

Michigan leads the nation in scoring per game

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan was the sixth-ranked scoring team last season averaging 40.4 points per game.

Last season was the first season we’ve seen the side of Jim Harbaugh where he would keep the pedal to the metal. The Wolverines kept on scoring against Ohio State and the offense put up 45 in a high-scoring affair against TCU.

The five teams that scored more points than Michigan on average last season were: Tennessee, Ohio State, USC, Georgia, and Alabama. All but USC will be replacing their starting quarterbacks or running backs.

The Wolverines return just about every starter at the skill-level positions this season and the offense should be high-flying with J.J. McCarthy at the helm. The only thing that will hold Michigan back would be itself.

J.J. McCarthy breaks the single-season passing record

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Speaking of J.J. McCarthy, he threw for 2,719 yards last season as a first-year starter. He started as the nation’s most accurate passer for the first quarter of the season before the deep ball accuracy got the best of him.

But we saw what he was capable of in the last three games of the season. When Michigan turned him loose, he could air it out. He averaged over 255 yards through the air during that stretch and threw for a career-high 343 yards against TCU.

The single-season passing record belongs to Jon Navarre back in 2003 when he passed for 3,331 yards. As long as Michigan doesn’t hold McCarthy back, he should be able to beat that number in 2023.

The Michigan red zone offense is in the top 10 for touchdown percentage

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The big thing that haunted the Michigan offense last season was the ability to punch the ball into the endzone when the Wolverines got the ball within the opponent’s 20.

The maize and blue ranked 42nd last season scoring touchdowns 66.2% of the time. Michigan got the ball into the red zone the No. 4 best in the nation, 71 times. But the Wolverines scored touchdowns 47 times.

Michigan has too many weapons on offense to not score six points more often this season. As long as Sherrone Moore, the lone offensive coordinator this season, puts the offense in position to score — the playmakers should step up in 2023.

Look for the Wolverines to snap the curse of not being able to score touchdowns in the red zone this season.

The Michigan O-line will be a Joe Moore Award finalist

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan won the Joe Moore Award back-to-back seasons. Even though the Wolverines have to replace center Olu Oluwatimi and tackle Ryan Hayes, Michigan is loaded on the offensive line once again.

The maize and blue brought in Drake Nugent from Stanford and he should lock down the center position. LaDarius Henderson comes over from Arizona State and he should most likely take over the left tackle slot.

Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter, Karsen Barnhart, and Trente Jones all return this year and the Wolverines shouldn’t lose much — if any — chemistry on the line.

It’s hard enough to win the prestigious award twice, let alone three times in a row. But Michigan should see itself a finalist once again for the Joe Moore Award.

Braiden McGregor leads the defense in sacks

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Braiden McGregor didn’t record a sack in 2021 and had two sacks in 2022, but this has the makings of being his year.

A former four-star recruit, McGregor has been linked to having Aidan Hutchinson’s skill set. While being like Hutchinson is lofty in itself, McGregor has the tools to wreak havoc.

Both Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie are gone — Michigan’s leading sack-getters from last season — so the maize and blue need someone to step in the fill the void. Jaylen Harrell and Josaiah Stewart are two other candidates, but we look for McGregor to soar this season.

Ja'Den McBurrows finishes the season as a legit starter

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan has to find a starter at corner to complement Will Johnson. The Wolverines lost DJ Turner and Gemon Green to the NFL, and Michigan has inexperienced talent on the roster to fill that void.

The talk of the offseason has been former receiver, Amorion Walker. The 6-foot-3 Walker has been called a unicorn for what he can do on the field. He looked ok during the spring game but looked shaky at times as well.

Junior Ja’Den McBurrows is the other player getting looked at the start opposite of Johnson this season. McBurrows had a ton of solid offers coming out of high school but injuries have plagued him. He looked good at times during the Michigan spring game, but like Walker, he had some poor moments too.

It feels like McBurrows has the ability to be really good at corner, he’s been playing the position for a long time, and by the end of the season, he will be the entrenched starter for the Wolverines.

Michigan goes undefeated and makes it into the CFP finals

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

The Wolverines have won the Big Ten in back-to-back seasons while beating the Buckeyes twice in a row.

As mentioned earlier, Michigan returns basically every big-skill position player from last season’s CFP run. The Wolverines have to replace a few key players on the defense: Mazi Smith, DJ Turner, and Mike Morris, but Michigan has enough talent to plug and play.

The non-conference schedule allows for Michigan to play around a little to find the right defensive lineup for Big Ten play, and the Wolverines have Ohio State at home this season. Going to Penn State and Michigan State is never easy, but the Spartans are currently going through a rebuild while the Nittany Lions are breaking in a new starter at quarterback.

The Big Ten in 2023 should run though Ann Arbor and Michigan will either be No. 1 or No. 2 heading into the College Football Playoff. Look for the maize and blue to get at least one win and head to the finals.

Benjamin Hall has the most playing time as a freshman but Fredrick Moore has the most production

Photo: Isaiah Hol

The Wolverines are trying to figure out who their No. 3 running back is behind Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Kalel Mullings, CJ Stokes, and freshman Benjamin Hall are all looking to be that guy.

Hall shined during the Michigan spring game and if that was any indication, he will be the No. 3 back with Mullings on his tail.

While Hall may get the most playing time as a true freshman — on offense anyhow — look out for Fredrick Moore having the most production out of all the freshmen. He had four catches for 62 yards for the Wolverines.

Clearly, Roman Wilson and Cornelious Johnson will start, but the No. 3 receiver is also in the air. A.J. Henning appears to be an afterthought for some reason, even though he has a dynamic skill set. Both Tyler Morris and Darrius Clemons are highly thought of by Michigan, but the Wolverines will play plenty of wide receivers this season and Moore could be a guy that sees some serious playing time.

The Michigan defense dips in passing yards but excels against the run

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This prediction is partly because the Michigan run defense should be stout.

The Wolverines bring back Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham, Rayshaun Benny, Kenneth Grant, and Cam Goode to stuff the run up the middle. Michigan ranked 13th last season against the run and we should expect the Wolverines to be as good if not better this season.

If the maize and blue are as good against the run as expected, teams will throw the ball more against Michigan. Plus, teams know the Wolverines are going to be breaking in a new starter at corner, so they may throw on Michigan just because of that.

In 2022, Michigan was 20th in the country allowing 194.2 yards per game through the air. With the Wolverines breaking in a new starter, that number could get a little higher — more so in the beginning. By season’s end, the maize and blue should be solid there as well.

