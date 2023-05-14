Post-spring depth chart projections for Alabama’s defensive backs

Now that spring football has officially wrapped up and the 2023 NFL draft is complete, it is time to shift our focus to the offseason.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have a ton of questions marks exiting spring and fans are chomping at the bit for answers.

So as we dive into the dog days of summer, I thought we could take a look, position by position, and project the possible depth chart for the 2023 Alabama football team post-spring.

We have already taken a look at the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive line, defensive line, outside linebackers, and inside linebackers. Today we will wrap up our projections with the position group that has made a couple of portal additions over the past week, the defensive backs!

Position Breakdown

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a wild week for the defensive back room in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide has made two portal additions to a room that was talented but a bit thin. Even with all the attrition in losing guys like Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks, and more, 2023 could be a special year for the backend of the Alabama defense. It all starts with Kool-Aid McKinstry who is perhaps the best corner in all of college football. There are some other playmakers in the defensive backfield as well who are ready to step up for the Tide.

RCB

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Starter Kool-Aid McKinstry Backup Antonio Kite or Earl Little Depth Jahlil Hurley

As I mentioned earlier, Kool-Aid is arguably the best corner in college football and is not likely to be challenged very often this fall. Backing up Kool-Aid is a pair of second-year players, Antonio Kite and Earl Little along with true freshman, Jahlil Hurley.

LCB

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Starter Terrion Arnold or Trey Amos Backup Antonio Kite or Earl Little Depth Dezz Ricks

Here is where things begin to get interesting. Terrion Arnold seemed to have nearly locked up the starting corner job opposite of Kool-Aid this spring, but then this past week Alabama brought in the transfer Trey Amos. Amos has appeared in nearly three times as many games as Arnold and the battle for the starting spot will be fierce.

Star

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Starter Earl Little II Backup Malachi Moore

Earl Little II created a lot of buzz this spring working at the STAR position. The second-year player is very likely to start for the Tide there so that Malachi Moore can stay at safety. Still, with the portal additions, there is a lot of fluidity with the Alabama secondary.

Safety

Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Starter Caleb Downs or Jaylen Key Backup Jake Pope Depth Bray Hubbard

At this safety spot, I believe you will see a pair of new players featured the most. Freshmen Caleb Downs quickly worked his way into the Alabama starting lineup this spring and I do not believe he will relinquish it, even to the talented UAB transfer Jaylen Key. I believe the coaching staff really likes what they have at this position now.

Safety

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Starter Malachi Moore Backup Kristian Story or DeVonta Smith Depth Bray Hubbard

Fans are hoping that the move to safety for Malachi Moore will help get him back into the form he played with as a true freshman back in 2020. Moore has the potential to be a ball-hawking safety and that is exactly what the Crimson Tide needs. The depth at safety is a little bit inexperienced, but it is also very talented.

Money

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Starter Kristian Story or Jaylen Key

Kristian Story has waited his turn to make plays in the Alabama secondary. While Alabama doesn’t play six defensive backs a ton, Story will have more than enough opportunities to step on the field with the first-team defense. UAB transfer Jaylen Key will be nipping at his heels once fall camp arrives.

