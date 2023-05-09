Post-spring depth chart projections for Alabama’s defensive line

Now that spring football has officially wrapped up and the 2023 NFL draft is complete, it is time to shift our focus to the offseason.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have a ton of questions marks exiting spring and fans are chomping at the bit for answers.

So as we dive into the dog days of summer, I thought we could take a look, position by position, and project the possible depth chart for the 2023 Alabama football team post-spring.

We have already taken a look at the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and the offensive line. Now that we have completed the offensive side, let’s shift our focus to the defensive side of the ball and look at the defensive line.

Position Breakdown

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is returning a lot of experienced talent along the defensive line this year and while there may not be a superstar among the bunch (yet), there is a plethora of quality SEC players. This unit could be in for a solid year in 2023.

Defensive End

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Starter Justin Eboigbe Rotational Jah-Marian Latham or Monkell Goodwine Depth Khurtiss Perry Depth Jordan Renaud or Hunter Osborne

Justin Eboigbe is returning for his fifth season in Tuscaloosa after missing the majority of the 2022 season with a neck injury. Eboigbe was playing the best football of his Alabama career before suffering the injury and will hopefully pick right back up where he left off. Jah-Marian Latham and Monkell Goodwine will provide some solid rotational depth behind Eboigbe.

Nose Guard

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Super sophomore Jaheim Oatis is on his way to becoming a fan favorite of the Tide. Oatis has completely transformed his body since arriving in Tuscaloosa and his play has benefited from that. Oatis will anchor the middle of the Alabama defensive line with the possible help of freshman five-star James Smith.

Defensive End

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Starter Tim Smith Rotational Jamil Burroughs or Damon Payne Depth Anquin Barnes or Isaiah Hastings Depth Edric Hill

Tim Smith has seen a lot of snaps in crunch time along the Alabama defensive line over the past few seasons. Now Smith has a shot to live up to the once-high expectations that he held. Jamil Burroughs is one of Alabama’s best interior pass rushers and Damon Payne really started to come on strong in the back half of the 2022 season. Depth and experience are the strengths of this group.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire