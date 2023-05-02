Post-spring depth chart projections for Alabama’s quarterbacks

Now that spring football has officially wrapped up and the 2023 NFL draft is complete, it is time to shift our focus to the offseason.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have a ton of questions marks exiting spring and fans are chomping at the bit for answers.

So as we dive into the dog days of summer, I thought we could take a look, position by position, and project the possible depth chart for the 2023 Alabama football team post-spring.

We will start with the position group with the biggest question mark, the quarterbacks. Will it be Jalen Milore, Ty Simpson, or Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner?

Let’s take our best shot at projecting the post-spring depth chart!

Position Breakdown

We are entering one of the strangest offseasons for the Alabama quarterback position that I can remember for quite some time. It seemed like a competition destined to be between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson and then Alabama surprised everyone with the addition of Tyler Buchner. While I don’t believe the same five players will be on the roster when fall camp arrives, it would be premature to speculate who decides to exit stage left. With coach Saban and the Tide reverting back to a more physical brand of football, the quarterback’s main job this season will be to put the offense in the best position to succeed and take care of the football. Whoever proves to do that best will win the job.

QB1: Jalen Milroe

Keep in mind this is just the post-spring depth chart projections, not the projections for the start of the season. We have to go with what we KNOW at this particular moment. Milroe repped with the first team all throughout the spring and led the first-team offense during A-Day. While Milroe didn’t do anything to separate himself from the pack, he also didn’t do anything to slide down the depth chart.

QB2: Ty Simpson

It’s safe to say that redshirt freshman Ty Simpson is closing in on Jalen Milroe. Simpson is more consistently accurate with the football and is likely the future for the Crimson Tide at the quarterback position. Simpson is right there on Milroe’s heels and fall camp will certainly be a heated competition between those two once again.

QB3: Tyler Buchner

Now Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner enters the conversation. In what seems like a head-scratching addition to the quarterback room, Buchner does bring something a little extra to the competition with his experience. Buchner was brought in to compete and I am not here to question coach Saban’s ability to identify needs for his football team, but I would be a little shocked if Buchner beat out both Milroe and Simpson this fall.

QB4: Dylan Lonergan

True freshman Dylan Lonergan showed promise throughout the spring and with all of the talent in front of him, will likely redshirt this season in Tuscaloosa.

QB5: Eli Holstein

Much like Lonergan, true freshman Eli Holstein has great potential but is buried in the depth chart behind older players. Holstein will likely redshirt in 2023.

