Post-spring depth chart projections for Alabama’s outside linebackers

Now that spring football has officially wrapped up and the 2023 NFL draft is complete, it is time to shift our focus to the offseason.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have a ton of questions marks exiting spring and fans are chomping at the bit for answers.

So as we dive into the dog days of summer, I thought we could take a look, position by position, and project the possible depth chart for the 2023 Alabama football team post-spring.

We have already taken a look at the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive line, and defensive line. Today we will keep it along the defensive front and look at the outside linebacker!

Position Breakdown

Alabama will be replacing one of its most legendary defenders at outside linebacker in 2023 with the departure of Will Anderson. The good news is, plenty of talent and experience return on the edge for the Crimson Tide. Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell have both played in a lot of football games for Alabama and Quandarrius Robinson is also a senior who has seen some action. Young talents such as Keanu Koht, Jeremiah Alexander, Keon Keeley, Yhonzae Pierre, and Qua Russaw also have Tide fans excited.

JACK Linebacker

Starter Chris Braswell Rotational Quandarrius Robinson Depth Keon Keeley or Yhonzae Pierre

Chris Braswell will likely receive the majority of the snaps at JACK this fall but Quandarrius Robinson will be a high-level backup and the pair of true freshmen Keon Keeley and Yhonzae Pierre are future stars for the Alabama defense.

SAM Linebacker

Starter Dallas Turner Rotational Keanu Koht Depth Jeremiah Alexander or Qua Russaw

Dallas Turner is back for what is likely his final season in Tuscaloosa. After a phenomenal freshmen campaign in 2021, Turner’s numbers took a bit of a drop in 2022. I expect Turner to get back in the swing of things this fall and likely lead the team in sacks and tackles for loss. Keanu Koht, Jeremiah Alexander, and Qua Russaw all show promising futures.

