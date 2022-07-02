Post-spring college football bowl projections ahead of 2022 season

The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.

Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1.

The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Josh Heupel enters his second season as the Vols’ head coach in 2022. Heupel guided Tennessee to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Music City Bowl in the 2021 season.

2022 college football preview: 10 most intriguing offenses

2022 SEC football: East, West division order of finish predictions

Following spring practices and ahead of the 2022 season, College Football News released bowl projections. Bowl projections are listed below.

Bahamas Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Kent State

🚨 2022 BOWL DATE RELEASED🚨 The Bahamas Bowl will kickoff the 2022 Bowl Season in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday, Dec. 16th More-https://t.co/kHuvTK0gmt#BowlGamesAreBetterInTheBahamas pic.twitter.com/L0de0lJoPD — Bahamas Bowl (@TheBahamasBowl) May 26, 2022

Cure Bowl: East Carolina vs. Marshall

We welcome @DuluthTradingCo as the title sponsor of the @CureBowl! The 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl will be played on opening day of @BowlSeason Press release ⬇️https://t.co/jWCRQcCvjc pic.twitter.com/325ZbsAEPZ — ESPN Events (@ESPNEvents) June 29, 2022

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati

Story continues

Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

Mark your calendars! The 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl will be played at Noon ET on Saturday, December 17. The game will once again be televised nationally on ABC. Looking forward to seeing you at @MBStadium in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/KWsZItSgMY — Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) May 26, 2022

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force vs. UTSA

The 17th Annual New Mexico Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at 12:15pm MT / 2:15pm ET at University Stadium in Albuquerque, NM. The game will air live on ESPN and ESPN Radio. #ESPN #newmexicobowl #collegefootball #bowlseason @ESPNEvents @BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/FBg6RmHwHg — PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl (@NMBowl) May 26, 2022

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨The 2022 #JimmyKimmelLABowl Presented By Stifel will be taking place at @SoFiStadium on Saturday, December 17th. Kickoff on ABC at 12:30PM PST. #ComeWriteYourStory @pac12 @MountainWest pic.twitter.com/W1gQJH2qB8 — Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (@LABowlGame) May 26, 2022

LendingTree Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State

GAME DATE IS SET for the 2022 LendingTree Bowl Game!! For more information and a full list of Bowl Games visit https://t.co/XmtcveZ2le pic.twitter.com/IhyGPxJbc9 — LendingTree Bowl (@LT_Bowl) May 26, 2022

Las Vegas Bowl: Washington vs. Arkansas

Frisco Bowl: Tulsa vs. Utah State

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. BYU

⚠️2022 BOWL DATE RELEASED⚠️ The 3rd Annual Myrtle Beach Bowl returns to Brooks Stadium Monday, Dec. 19! 📆: Monday, Dec. 19

📍: Brooks Stadium

⏰: 2:30pm ET

📺: @espn#ESPN #BowlSeason #MBBowlGame pic.twitter.com/v9dntVGwBp — Myrtle Beach Bowl Game (@MBBowlGame) May 26, 2022

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Colorado State vs. Miami University

Boca Raton Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. UAB

The countdown to the 2022 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl begins now! #RLBOWL 🗓 Wednesday, Dec. 21

⏰ 8 PM CT/9 PM ET

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/dGVayqV0Bk — R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (@NewOrleansBowl) May 26, 2022

Armed Forces Bowl: UCF vs. Western Kentucky

The 20th Annual Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, December 22 at TCU’s Amon G Carter Stadium. The game will air live on ESPN.#ESPNEvents | #BowlSeason | #LockheedMartin | #BowlForTheBrave pic.twitter.com/SpeiOIztMV — LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) May 26, 2022

Independence Bowl: Army vs. SMU

𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 ‼️🏈 The 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will kickoff on the Friday before Christmas weekend! 📅 Friday, December 23, 2022

📺 @ESPN

📻 @BowlSeasonRadio 📰 https://t.co/mheZpSthyC#BowlSeason | @BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/V3ocTPDxf7 — Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (@IndyBowl) May 26, 2022

Gasparilla Bowl: Maryland vs. Mississippi State

🏴‍☠️ The hunt for the treasured Gasparilla Bowl trophy begins! @ESPNEvents and @UnionHomeMtg ARRGH are proud to announce the 14th edition of the #GasparillaBowl will be played at @RJStadium on Friday, December 23. So tag your mates and get ready for game day! pic.twitter.com/enDl1DnyXW — Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) May 26, 2022

Hawaii Bowl: FAU vs. Fresno State

Quick Lane Bowl: Purdue vs. Central Michigan

Mark your calendars for the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl! 📅 December 26, 2022

⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET

📺 @espn

🏟️ @fordfield pic.twitter.com/FopOBunfTr — Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) May 26, 2022

Camellia Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Troy

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 📅 Dec. 27

⏰ 11:00am CST

🏟 The Historic Cramton Bowl#HistoryHappensHere pic.twitter.com/c9SBRWlz30 — Camellia Bowl (@CamelliaBowl) May 26, 2022

First Responder Bowl: Arizona State vs. Texas Tech

Birmingham Bowl: Louisville vs. South Carolina

ICYDK…We’ve got our 16th TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl date.

12-27-22

Mark it on the calendars! It'll be here before you know it! 🏈

Tickets on sale 10-1! pic.twitter.com/h3UHEXXZUh — TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (@Birmingham_Bowl) June 22, 2022

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nebraska vs. Kansas State

We can’t wait for Bowl Season! 🙌 https://t.co/jkdeJy58Js — Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) May 26, 2022

Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Memphis

🔔SAVE THE DATE!🔔 2022 #MilitaryBowl presented by @PeratonCorp, benefiting @the_USO will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium! Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on @espn! 🔗https://t.co/bHREwG3EN7 pic.twitter.com/iiTztIDCh2 — Military Bowl (@MilitaryBowl) May 26, 2022

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. LSU

BREAKING: The 64th @AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played on December 28, 2022 and televised on @ESPN.

Full Press Release – https://t.co/ICyjRAlKh2

🎟Tickets – https://t.co/JT2MMiVbXi pic.twitter.com/in4l8Ta4ff — AutoZone Liberty Bowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) May 26, 2022

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Auburn

🚨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭 🚨 The @TaxAct #TexasBowl is back in primetime! 📆: Wednesday, Dec. 28

📍: NRG Stadium

⏰: 8:00 pm

📺: @espn — TaxAct Texas Bowl (@TexasBowl) May 26, 2022

Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Texas

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Utah

Missing football. Can everyone send pictures of themselves having fun at a game? — 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 (@valeroalamobowl) June 22, 2022

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Miami vs. Penn State

You see college football realignment chaos… We see more teams to dump mayo on. — Duke’s Mayo (Aggie-Eagle) Classic (@DukesMayoBowl) June 30, 2022

Sun Bowl: Wake Forest vs. California

Gator Bowl: Florida State vs. Tennessee

SAVE THE DATE: This year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played on December 30th at 3:30 PM on Bill Gay Grounds at @TIAABankField ! The @theACC & @SEC will face-off right here in Jacksonville! The countdown to college football is on! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/UobZZmoaJN — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) May 26, 2022

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. San Diego State

The Arizona Bowl*** is live https://t.co/jO1StgH4DN — The Barstool Arizona Bowl (@BarstoolBowlAZ) December 31, 2021

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Ole Miss

🚨 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨 🚨 it’s definitely gonna be a nashville party this new year’s eve! 📰: https://t.co/huYZ4EnYMF pic.twitter.com/PzDiFRBjFl — TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) May 26, 2022

Tampa Bay Bowl: Michigan State vs. Kentucky

#TeamTampaBay is officially ON THE CLOCK! Together, we are embarking on a movement that will take us FORWARD. FOREVER. #TampaBayLV // Forward. Forever. pic.twitter.com/rOp8bSxgKZ — Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee (@TampaBayLV) February 3, 2020

Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Florida

𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐓: The 2023 @vrbo Citrus Bowl will kick off on Monday, January 2 this upcoming season. #CitrusBowl MORE » https://t.co/NHCsjuDoF9 pic.twitter.com/BxbzZalJis — Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) May 26, 2022

Holiday Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Washington State

The countdown begins! The 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl will take place at @PetcoPark on Wednesday, December 28th with kickoff at 5 pm! Sign up on our website for ticket info https://t.co/rArz2rar3V 🏈#SDCCUHolidayBowl #ACC #Pac12 #PetcoPark pic.twitter.com/66mazyvlNt — SDCCU Holiday Bowl (@HolidayBowl) June 30, 2022

Orange Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Notre Dame

Mark it 🗓️🍊 The 89th Capital One Orange Bowl will kick off in primetime on Friday, December 30! pic.twitter.com/bA1UOMjIC3 — Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) May 26, 2022

Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Georgia

Cotton Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Houston

Game 🕛 Set! The 87th #GoodyearCottonBowl Classic is set for Noon CT on January 2, 2023 at @ATTStadium.#LikeNoOther https://t.co/9jLpk7jrhF — Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) May 26, 2022

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Oregon

Who or what moment first comes to mind when you see this photo?🌹 pic.twitter.com/x5OQKVt9y7 — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) June 20, 2022

College Football Playoff Semifinal Peach Bowl: Alabama vs. USC

College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson

College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State

It’s never too early to start planning for the postseason! 📆 The slate is officially set for the 2022-23 New Year's Six and Playoff Semifinals. It all leads to the 2023 #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship on Monday, January 9 at @SoFiStadium! 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/pKbgYooU5k — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) May 26, 2022

1

1