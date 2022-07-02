Post-spring college football bowl projections ahead of 2022 season
The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.
Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1.
The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.
Josh Heupel enters his second season as the Vols’ head coach in 2022. Heupel guided Tennessee to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Music City Bowl in the 2021 season.
2022 college football preview: 10 most intriguing offenses
2022 SEC football: East, West division order of finish predictions
Following spring practices and ahead of the 2022 season, College Football News released bowl projections. Bowl projections are listed below.
Bahamas Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Kent State
🚨 2022 BOWL DATE RELEASED🚨
The Bahamas Bowl will kickoff the 2022 Bowl Season in Nassau, Bahamas on Friday, Dec. 16th
More-https://t.co/kHuvTK0gmt#BowlGamesAreBetterInTheBahamas pic.twitter.com/L0de0lJoPD
— Bahamas Bowl (@TheBahamasBowl) May 26, 2022
Cure Bowl: East Carolina vs. Marshall
We welcome @DuluthTradingCo as the title sponsor of the @CureBowl! The 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl will be played on opening day of @BowlSeason
Press release ⬇️https://t.co/jWCRQcCvjc pic.twitter.com/325ZbsAEPZ
— ESPN Events (@ESPNEvents) June 29, 2022
Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati
December is heating up 🔥
🏈: @theACC vs @american_conf
📅: 12.17.22
⏰: 11AM EST
📍: @fenwaypark
📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/wp6vZDVZkn
— Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) May 26, 2022
Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
Mark your calendars! The 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl will be played at Noon ET on Saturday, December 17. The game will once again be televised nationally on ABC.
Looking forward to seeing you at @MBStadium in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/KWsZItSgMY
— Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) May 26, 2022
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force vs. UTSA
The 17th Annual New Mexico Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at 12:15pm MT / 2:15pm ET at University Stadium in Albuquerque, NM. The game will air live on ESPN and ESPN Radio. #ESPN #newmexicobowl #collegefootball #bowlseason @ESPNEvents @BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/FBg6RmHwHg
— PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl (@NMBowl) May 26, 2022
LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA
🚨JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨The 2022 #JimmyKimmelLABowl Presented By Stifel will be taking place at @SoFiStadium on Saturday, December 17th. Kickoff on ABC at 12:30PM PST. #ComeWriteYourStory @pac12 @MountainWest pic.twitter.com/W1gQJH2qB8
— Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (@LABowlGame) May 26, 2022
LendingTree Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State
GAME DATE IS SET for the 2022 LendingTree Bowl Game!! For more information and a full list of Bowl Games visit https://t.co/XmtcveZ2le pic.twitter.com/IhyGPxJbc9
— LendingTree Bowl (@LT_Bowl) May 26, 2022
Las Vegas Bowl: Washington vs. Arkansas
🚨 Breaking News! 🚨
The 2022 @SRSDistribution Las Vegas Bowl to Feature Its First-Ever @SEC vs. @pac12 Matchup. 🏈
🗓 December 17th
⏰ 4:30 PM/PT
📺 ABC
📍@AllegiantStadm #LVBowl | #BowlSeason | #MeanwhileinVegas pic.twitter.com/VqPEpDJ2f7
— SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) May 26, 2022
Frisco Bowl: Tulsa vs. Utah State
SAVE THE DATE!
The 2022 Frisco Bowl is set!
Want the first shot at tickets? Join our VIP Presale today!
🗓️: Saturday, December 17th
⏰: 8:15pm CT
📺: @espn
📍: @ToyotaStadiumTX @FriscoChamber | @visitfriscotx #BowlSeason #ESPNEvents pic.twitter.com/GkQHqo1Xj1
— Frisco Bowl (@FriscoBowlGame) May 26, 2022
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. BYU
⚠️2022 BOWL DATE RELEASED⚠️ The 3rd Annual Myrtle Beach Bowl returns to Brooks Stadium Monday, Dec. 19!
📆: Monday, Dec. 19
📍: Brooks Stadium
⏰: 2:30pm ET
📺: @espn#ESPN #BowlSeason #MBBowlGame pic.twitter.com/v9dntVGwBp
— Myrtle Beach Bowl Game (@MBBowlGame) May 26, 2022
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Colorado State vs. Miami University
Celebrating the 25th year as a bowl, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is back on The Blue!
📆: Tuesday, Dec. 20th
📍: Boise, Idaho
⏰: 1:30pm MT
📺: @espn
📄: https://t.co/rKz8vtfvNz#ESPNEvents #BowlSeason #PotatoBowl @IdahoPotato @BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/bheFh2dfiS
— FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) May 26, 2022
Boca Raton Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty
2022 BOWL DATE IS LOCKED IN 🔒 The 9th Annual https://t.co/KioALf4BIF Boca Raton Bowl returns to FAU Stadium Tuesday, Dec. 20!
📆: Tuesday, Dec. 20
📍: @FAUstadium
⏰: 7:30 PM
📺: @espn #ESPN #BowlSeason #RCBRB pic.twitter.com/d9pPpyRddl
— RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (@BocaBowl) May 26, 2022
New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. UAB
The countdown to the 2022 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl begins now! #RLBOWL
🗓 Wednesday, Dec. 21
⏰ 8 PM CT/9 PM ET
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/dGVayqV0Bk
— R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (@NewOrleansBowl) May 26, 2022
Armed Forces Bowl: UCF vs. Western Kentucky
The 20th Annual Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for Thursday, December 22 at TCU’s Amon G Carter Stadium. The game will air live on ESPN.#ESPNEvents | #BowlSeason | #LockheedMartin | #BowlForTheBrave pic.twitter.com/SpeiOIztMV
— LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) May 26, 2022
Independence Bowl: Army vs. SMU
𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 ‼️🏈
The 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will kickoff on the Friday before Christmas weekend!
📅 Friday, December 23, 2022
📺 @ESPN
📻 @BowlSeasonRadio
📰 https://t.co/mheZpSthyC#BowlSeason | @BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/V3ocTPDxf7
— Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (@IndyBowl) May 26, 2022
Gasparilla Bowl: Maryland vs. Mississippi State
🏴☠️ The hunt for the treasured Gasparilla Bowl trophy begins! @ESPNEvents and @UnionHomeMtg ARRGH are proud to announce the 14th edition of the #GasparillaBowl will be played at @RJStadium on Friday, December 23. So tag your mates and get ready for game day! pic.twitter.com/enDl1DnyXW
— Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) May 26, 2022
Hawaii Bowl: FAU vs. Fresno State
This December, Hawaii's Christmas Eve tradition will be at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. See you in Manoa!
🏈🌴#EasyPost #HawaiiBowl #EasyPostHawaiiBowl#CFB #CollegeFootball #BowlSeason #ESPNEvents pic.twitter.com/3RqLM7Ia9H
— EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl (@HawaiiBowl) May 26, 2022
Quick Lane Bowl: Purdue vs. Central Michigan
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl!
📅 December 26, 2022
⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET
📺 @espn
🏟️ @fordfield pic.twitter.com/FopOBunfTr
— Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) May 26, 2022
Camellia Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Troy
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹
📅 Dec. 27
⏰ 11:00am CST
🏟 The Historic Cramton Bowl#HistoryHappensHere pic.twitter.com/c9SBRWlz30
— Camellia Bowl (@CamelliaBowl) May 26, 2022
First Responder Bowl: Arizona State vs. Texas Tech
Everyday Heroes! #SFRB is back at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Tuesday, Dec 27th. The game will air live on ESPN.#ESPNEvents | #BowlSeason | #SERVPRO | #EverydayHeroes pic.twitter.com/0jVWI6pBBe
— First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) May 26, 2022
Birmingham Bowl: Louisville vs. South Carolina
ICYDK…We’ve got our 16th TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl date.
12-27-22
Mark it on the calendars! It'll be here before you know it! 🏈
Tickets on sale 10-1! pic.twitter.com/h3UHEXXZUh
— TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (@Birmingham_Bowl) June 22, 2022
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nebraska vs. Kansas State
We can’t wait for Bowl Season! 🙌 https://t.co/jkdeJy58Js
— Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) May 26, 2022
Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Memphis
🔔SAVE THE DATE!🔔
2022 #MilitaryBowl presented by @PeratonCorp, benefiting @the_USO will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium!
Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on @espn!
🔗https://t.co/bHREwG3EN7 pic.twitter.com/iiTztIDCh2
— Military Bowl (@MilitaryBowl) May 26, 2022
Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. LSU
BREAKING: The 64th @AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played on December 28, 2022 and televised on @ESPN.
Full Press Release – https://t.co/ICyjRAlKh2
🎟Tickets – https://t.co/JT2MMiVbXi pic.twitter.com/in4l8Ta4ff
— AutoZone Liberty Bowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) May 26, 2022
Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Auburn
🚨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭 🚨
The @TaxAct #TexasBowl is back in primetime!
📆: Wednesday, Dec. 28
📍: NRG Stadium
⏰: 8:00 pm
📺: @espn
— TaxAct Texas Bowl (@TexasBowl) May 26, 2022
Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia vs. Minnesota
THE GRIDIRON RETURNS
🚨The 2022 game date for the
Pinstripe Bowl is official🚨
🏈 @ACCFootball vs. @B1Gfootball
📆 Thursday, December 29
🕑 2:00 PM
📍@yankeestadium
📺 @espn#PinstripeBowl22 #BowlSeason#YankeeStadium pic.twitter.com/cVbcfEES9u
— Pinstripe Bowl (@PinstripeBowl) May 26, 2022
Cheez-It Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Texas
"Hey Siri, when is the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl?"https://t.co/HST3lVY7EA pic.twitter.com/8UkRpgaUCP
— Cheez-It Bowl (@CheezItBowl) May 26, 2022
Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Utah
Missing football. Can everyone send pictures of themselves having fun at a game?
— 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 (@valeroalamobowl) June 22, 2022
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Miami vs. Penn State
You see college football realignment chaos…
We see more teams to dump mayo on.
— Duke’s Mayo (Aggie-Eagle) Classic (@DukesMayoBowl) June 30, 2022
Sun Bowl: Wake Forest vs. California
ICYMI: https://t.co/PVJ0lLXenK
Via @CBS4Local #CollegeFootball #BowlSeason
— Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) June 2, 2022
Gator Bowl: Florida State vs. Tennessee
SAVE THE DATE: This year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will be played on December 30th at 3:30 PM on Bill Gay Grounds at @TIAABankField !
The @theACC & @SEC will face-off right here in Jacksonville!
The countdown to college football is on! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/UobZZmoaJN
— TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) May 26, 2022
Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. San Diego State
The Arizona Bowl*** is live https://t.co/jO1StgH4DN
— The Barstool Arizona Bowl (@BarstoolBowlAZ) December 31, 2021
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Ole Miss
🚨 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨 🚨
it’s definitely gonna be a nashville party this new year’s eve!
📰: https://t.co/huYZ4EnYMF pic.twitter.com/PzDiFRBjFl
— TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) May 26, 2022
Tampa Bay Bowl: Michigan State vs. Kentucky
#TeamTampaBay is officially ON THE CLOCK! Together, we are embarking on a movement that will take us FORWARD. FOREVER. #TampaBayLV // Forward. Forever. pic.twitter.com/rOp8bSxgKZ
— Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee (@TampaBayLV) February 3, 2020
Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Florida
𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐓: The 2023 @vrbo Citrus Bowl will kick off on Monday, January 2 this upcoming season. #CitrusBowl
MORE » https://t.co/NHCsjuDoF9 pic.twitter.com/BxbzZalJis
— Vrbo Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) May 26, 2022
Holiday Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Washington State
The countdown begins! The 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl will take place at @PetcoPark on Wednesday, December 28th with kickoff at 5 pm! Sign up on our website for ticket info https://t.co/rArz2rar3V 🏈#SDCCUHolidayBowl #ACC #Pac12 #PetcoPark pic.twitter.com/66mazyvlNt
— SDCCU Holiday Bowl (@HolidayBowl) June 30, 2022
Orange Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Notre Dame
Mark it 🗓️🍊
The 89th Capital One Orange Bowl will kick off in primetime on Friday, December 30! pic.twitter.com/bA1UOMjIC3
— Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) May 26, 2022
Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Georgia
🚨 Dec. 31st @ 11 a.m. CT in NOLA ➡️ @SEC vs @Big12Conference at the @CaesarsDome 🏈 https://t.co/0qOrwTBM0A
— Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) May 26, 2022
Cotton Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Houston
Game 🕛 Set!
The 87th #GoodyearCottonBowl Classic is set for Noon CT on January 2, 2023 at @ATTStadium.#LikeNoOther https://t.co/9jLpk7jrhF
— Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) May 26, 2022
Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Oregon
Who or what moment first comes to mind when you see this photo?🌹 pic.twitter.com/x5OQKVt9y7
— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) June 20, 2022
College Football Playoff Semifinal Peach Bowl: Alabama vs. USC
See ya New Year's Eve 🎉 #CFBPlayoff x #CFAPeachBowl https://t.co/1hJdTcyNYU
— Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) May 26, 2022
College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson
The @CFBPlayoff semifinal returns to the #FiestaBowl on New Year's Eve! https://t.co/zYA1bx0e39
— Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) May 26, 2022
College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State
It’s never too early to start planning for the postseason! 📆
The slate is officially set for the 2022-23 New Year's Six and Playoff Semifinals.
It all leads to the 2023 #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship on Monday, January 9 at @SoFiStadium!
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) May 26, 2022
