Post-spring college football bowl projections ahead of 2022 season

Dan Harralson
·10 min read

The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.

Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1.

The Vols will host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1. Tennessee announced its season opener will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup at Neyland Stadium.

Josh Heupel enters his second season as the Vols’ head coach in 2022. Heupel guided Tennessee to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Music City Bowl in the 2021 season.

Following spring practices and ahead of the 2022 season, College Football News released bowl projections. Bowl projections are listed below.

Bahamas Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Kent State

Cure Bowl: East Carolina vs. Marshall

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati

Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force vs. UTSA

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA

LendingTree Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State

Las Vegas Bowl: Washington vs. Arkansas

Frisco Bowl: Tulsa vs. Utah State

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. BYU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Colorado State vs. Miami University

Boca Raton Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. UAB

Armed Forces Bowl: UCF vs. Western Kentucky

Independence Bowl: Army vs. SMU

Gasparilla Bowl: Maryland vs. Mississippi State

Hawaii Bowl: FAU vs. Fresno State

Quick Lane Bowl: Purdue vs. Central Michigan

Camellia Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Troy

First Responder Bowl: Arizona State vs. Texas Tech

Birmingham Bowl: Louisville vs. South Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Nebraska vs. Kansas State

Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Memphis

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. LSU

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Auburn

Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Texas

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Utah

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Miami vs. Penn State

Sun Bowl: Wake Forest vs. California

Gator Bowl: Florida State vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. San Diego State

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Ole Miss

Tampa Bay Bowl: Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Citrus Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Florida

Holiday Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Washington State

Orange Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Georgia

Cotton Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Houston

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Oregon

College Football Playoff Semifinal Peach Bowl: Alabama vs. USC

College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson

College Football Playoff National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State

