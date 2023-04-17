Post-spring Big 12 football record predictions for 2023

Spring football is over in Austin, and there’s plenty to be excited about for the 2023 squad. The excitement starts with the team’s starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers dropped a dime into the hands of receiver Xavier Worthy on a deep corner route, hitting Worthy in stride. More importantly, he completed many of the shorter to intermediate throws that he missed last season.

The next biggest takeaway is Texas has perhaps the most dynamic big-bodied receiver it has ever had in AD Mitchell. The Georgia transfer showcased his athleticism in the Orange and White game with a terrific one-handed touchdown snag.

Mitchell’s emergence paired with Ewers’ improved accuracy makes Texas a dangerous cover defensively. Adding to the degree of difficulty, receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington appear to have hit a new gear.

Here’s a look at how the Big 12 race could unfold in 2023.

West Virginia Mountaineers

osufoot — jump

Overall Record: 5-7

Conference Record: 3-6

Analysis: West Virginia will likely be one of the worst football teams in the conference. It feels generous to have them winning five games. Head coach Neal Brown secured high profile wins over Texas in 2021 and Oklahoma last season to keep his job. Albeit, the Mountaineer football program is on thin ice and should struggle in 2023.

Houston Cougars

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Record: 5-7

Conference Record: 3-6

Analysis: Dana Holgorsen is a great offensive mind, but he’s not the most forward thinking program builder. After leaving West Virginia in shambles that it still hasn’t overcome, Houston is one of the more unpredictable programs in the Big 12 this season. Adding Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith and Oklahoma linebacker David Ogwoegbu could make the team competitive, but there’s plenty to prove at Houston.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Spring Game April 15 2023

Overall Record: 5-7

Conference Record: 3-6

Analysis: Just when we started to talk ourselves into Cincinnati being competitive in league play, Bearcats linebacker Jaheim Thomas entered the transfer portal. Thomas racked up 70 total tackles last season for the team last year. Considering how reliant new head coach Scott Satterfield will be on strong defense, the recent portal loss could be a crushing blow.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

osufoot — cover

Overall Record: 6-6

Conference Record: 3-6

Analysis: Oklahoma State lost another key piece last week. Offensive tackle Caleb Etienne, who started 13 games for the Cowboys last year, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Friday. According to On3 Sports, while 14 new players have transferred to Stillwater, 16 transferred out. Among the departures were four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and defensive lineman Trace Ford. It’s an uphill battle for head coach Mike Gundy in 2023. We’ll see if he can adjust to his new look roster.

Iowa State Cyclones

Cyhawkfootball 20220910 Bh

Overall Record: 6-6

Conference Record: 3-6

Analysis: Iowa State is a team that can upset the top teams and fall to lesser competition. That’s the expectation in this record prediction. Hunter Dekkers should put up solid numbers offensively, and Matt Campbell should keep the team in games. The Cyclones get back to making a bowl game this season.

UCF Golden Knights

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Record: 7-5

Conference Record: 4-5

Analysis: Central Florida is a team that could surprise in the Big 12 conference behind its quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. Albeit, there could be an adjustment period for the team heading into its new league. Working in its favor, it may take time for the conference to adjust to UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and his arsenal of gimmicks. The Golden Knights are a high ceiling, high floor team in 2023.

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels (6)

Overall Record: 7-5

Conference Record: 4-5

Analysis: In a wide open conference, the Kansas Jayhawks can more than compete. Earlier this month, Kansas was designated as a potential upset for the Oklahoma Sooners. The issue with the Jayhawks is their defense. We’ve mentioned 10 of 11 offensive starters return for one of the more potent offenses in the league. Jalon Daniels should carry the team as high as it can be carried. The defense could lower the ceiling for the team.

Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Record: 7-5

Conference Record: 5-4

Analysis: Baylor left last season with more questions than answers after getting dominated by Texas and Air Force to end the season. The lack of run defense showed up in a road loss to West Virginia last season. On the flip side, the Bears ran their way to a rare road victory over Oklahoma in 2022. The team stands as one of the more unpredictable squads especially since their defense is likely suspect again. I anticipate more highs and lows until Baylor can prove it can stop the run.

TCU Horned Frogs

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Record: 8-4

Conference Record: 5-4

Analysis: It’s easy to like TCU given what talent it has accumulated over the past couple offseasons. Admittedly, it’s possible quarterback Chandler Morris isn’t as good as we projected. The roster is still incredibly talented as is the Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes. Albeit, the team’s success in one score games is likely to regress following a surprise national championship run. TCU experiences some bad luck in 2023.

BYU Cougars

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Record: 8-4

Conference Record: 6-3

Analysis: BYU is my surprise team for the 2023 season. For the team to live up to expectations, it needs transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis to return to his freshman iteration. That season, Slovis threw for 30 touchdowns, 9 interceptions and 3,502 passing yards. Last year at Pittsburgh, the gunslinger regressed to 10 touchdowns, 9 interceptions and 2,397 passing yards. Although his supporting cast at Pitt was probably significantly less talented than his 2019 receiving corps at USC, that’s a precipitous fall for the once productive quarterback. He improves this year with new surroundings in Provo.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Sports Performance Center.

Overall Record: 8-4

Conference Record: 6-3

Analysis: Texas Tech is one of the trending picks to compete for the Big 12 after a strong season in 2022. Head coach Joey McGuire capped the season with an impressive bowl victory over Ole Miss. Like TCU, Tech experienced some luck in close games. Most notably, the Raiders won games they shouldn’t have against Texas and Oklahoma. McGuire’s aggressive game management can be an asset and a liability. In addition, the quarterback position in Lubbock likely won’t strike fear into opponents. The Red Raiders experience some bad luck in 2023.

Oklahoma Sooners

oufoot — jump

Overall Record: 9-3

Conference Record: 6-3

Analysis: Oklahoma is in a similar place to where Texas has been in recent seasons. The Sooners have plenty of talent but also have depth issues and weaker positions. For that reason the team could be reminiscent of the Longhorns’ 2022 squad that went 8-4. In its favor, Oklahoma faces a manageable nonconference schedule and avoids Baylor, Kansas State and Texas Tech, all of which beat the team last year. The Sooners offense should put up numbers despite losing both tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris and wide receiver Marvin Mims. The defensive line and secondary might have the most to prove for the team.

Kansas State Wildcats

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Record: 10-2

Conference Record: 7-2

Analysis: Kansas State is easy to underestimate given the team’s lack of flashy playmakers. Last week, Cam Mellor of College Football Network ranked K-State playmaker Phillip Brooks as the No. 2 wide receiver in the Big 12 conference this season. That seems to overvalue Brooks, though he should provide enough playmaking to help quarterback Will Howard move the chains. In addition, running back DJ Giddens returns after a productive year as Deuce Vaughn’s backup. Giddens ran for 518 yards and 6 touchdowns on 89 carries to finish with 5.8 yards per carry. Factor in the experience the Wildcats return on the offensive line and the team could bully its way back to the Big 12 Championship game.

Texas Longhorns

Orange and White spring football game in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Overall Record: 10-2

Conference Record: 7-2

Analysis: What can go wrong has gone wrong in Austin for more than a decade. That trend could thwart the team’s College Football Playoff bid, and I think it will with two upset losses. Even so, this roster is the most complete Texas team I can recall since the 2008 squad. We feel good about the team across the board with few weaknesses on the roster. The offensive line should be one of the better pass blocking teams in the country, though its lack of push in the run game could hurt its chances. Quarterback Quinn Ewers should have a breakout season with a bigger target at wide receiver like AD Mitchell able to catch errant throws. Wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington look to be on another level, while an experience laden defense should be able to make plays. Texas wins the Big 12.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire