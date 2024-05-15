'Post-split slump shouldn't overshadow fine campaign'

[BBC]

The post-split fixtures were always likely to be difficult for Dundee.

Just a year ago they were playing in the Championship - so the prospect of a run of games against the other five top teams in the top division , while enticing, also looked like being a tough one.

And so it has transpired, with Dundee suffering defeats to both halves of the Old Firm, as well as to St Mirren and Hearts.

They round their campaign off at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

It is important to say that in no way should this run of results be allowed to overshadow what has been a fine campaign for Tony Docherty’s side.

Getting into the top six is a pretty serious achievement for a side who will have kicked off this term with the aim of simply surviving in the Premiership.

Such has been their upward trajectory, they have certainly raised the bar and the expectations about what this group is capable of, and what they should be aiming to achieve going forward.

"When the dust has settled on another eventful campaign, Docherty can rightly reflect on a good body of work, but not for long.

He must embark on his next challenge - trying to build on a level of success the fans would dearly love to become accustomed to on a regular basis.