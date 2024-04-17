'Post-split fixtures give Well chance to end strong'

[BBC]

After a drawn-out hullabaloo waiting on Dundee fixing their swimming pool, at last we have clarity on the split.

I can’t say I’ve been happy with how this season has unfolded, especially when looking at the start we made.

We had so much potential but didn’t capitalise enough when it mattered most. However, it’s the cards we've been dealt and we need to move on.

What I can’t say I’m unhappy with, though, are our post-split fixtures.

It would’ve been nice to get another away trip to the Spaghettihad (you will forever be missed) before Livingston’s inevitable departure from the Premiership.

But Aberdeen, Ross County and Hibs away will do nicely, as will finishing at home to St Johnstone.

Hopefully that gives us the chance to end the season with five wins before starting afresh after the summer.