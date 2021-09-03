Post-roster cuts NFL vaccination rate at 93 percent

NFL teams trimmed their rosters from near 80 players to 53 on Tuesday. Then teams kept the adjustments coming with a little extra tooling.

After all that dust has settled, numbers regarding the total number of players vaccinated in the league has remained steady.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Friday, the league’s vaccination rate is at 93 percent. A report from Aug. 25 reported a total COVID-19 vaccine rate in the NFL nearly the exact same.

Evidently, roster trimming didn’t cause the number to change much at all:

The NFL’s leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% post-roster cuts this week, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2021

In addition to the league not seeing their vaccination rate drop off this week, more good news came via the Buccaneers.

The defending Super Bowl champions announced that their roster is 100 percent, fully vaccinated, heading into the regular season.

That Bucs became the second fully-vaccinated team in the league. The first was the Falcons in mid-August.

