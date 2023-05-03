Post NFL draft power rankings: Chiefs, Eagles stay winning

While no games have been played in new league year 2023, there have been a couple notable NFL periods that give a glimpse as to who is on the rise and who is bracing for a collapse.

The 2023 NFL draft was in Kansas City this past weekend, and there were some teams that continued to fortify their talent, such as the Philadelphia Eagles.

There were some teams just making it through the weekend as they weren’t even picking until Day 3, like the Denver Broncos.

Good or bad, at least there is still more time.

Here is a look at the power rankings following the draft.

32. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are really going with Desmond Ritter as their starting quarterback. At least he will have Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to hand-off to and Kyle Pitts out in the pattern.

31. Chicago Bears

First-round tackle Darnell Wright should provide Justin Fields some protection and clear running lanes. The D.J. Moore acquisition as part of the No. 1 pick trade with Carolina should give Fields more options. The Bears invested on defense with free agent linebacker Tremaine Edwards.

30. Denver Broncos

The Broncos may have a proven coach and big name at quarterback, but they are still in salary cap Hell and had a pick-poor draft class. They are slated for trouble. However, Sean Payton can demonstrate just how much coaching matters even in today’s NFL.

29. Houston Texans

The Texans had the most exciting draft with C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson going Nos. 2-3 right to Houston. Nevertheless Houston still hasn’t won more than four games since 2019 and are on their third different coach since general manager Nick Caserio was hired in 2021. Let them prove it.

28. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have a proven coach in Frank Reich who may have been given the boot prematurely, akin to what happened with Doug Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles after 2020. Carolina also added the best quarterback from a talent laden class. Don’t forget the Panthers went 6-6 down the stretch after firing Matt Rhule. The makings for a turnaround are there.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Their two quarterbacks on the roster are Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. The launch is going to be bumpy, and that is putting it optimistically. 2023 may be a year the Buccaneers let some contracts fall off the books and see what happens in an otherwise anemic division.

26. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders essentially replaced Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo, but they still have weapons in Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams. Taking Tyree Wilson in the first round gives them another dominant edge defender along with Maxx Crosby.

25. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona is here because of how far they fell at the end of the year. Kyler Murray returning completely healthy should bolster their chances, and adding Paris Johnson helps. The real intrigue surrounding Arizona is what they will do with their twin first-rounders in next year’s draft.

24. Washington Commanders

Washington is going with Sam Howell as their starter, although they hedged their belief with the Jacoby Brissett signing. The strength of their team lies in their defensive line. If Chase Young lives up to the potential from his rookie season, Washington should rise.

23. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts landed their franchise quarterback and still have explosive weapons on the roster in Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. If Jonathan Taylor is able to recapture his 2021 form, and linebacker Shaquille Leonard is able to play at least 10 games, the Colts should return as major players in the division.

22. New Orleans Saints

In terms of proven commodity under center, the Saints are the only NFC South team that can make that claim with Derek Carr. New Orleans still has some weapons on offense for Carr to work with. The defense gave up the sixth-fewest yards a season ago and added defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the draft.

21. Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs is only going to help lessen the burden for quarterback Jared Goff. Aidan Hutchinson can only improve on his already impressive rookie campaign. Detroit showed forward thinking by taking Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

20. New England Patriots

The Patriots appear to be sticking with Mac Jones, which may be a good thing as it maintains stability under center. New England’s pass defense had the eighth-lowest opposing passer rating last year at 83.5. Adding cornerback Christian Gonzalez should help make the defense stingier, which in return, could make Jones’ job easier.

19. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams floundered all last season due to injuries, and they will be getting their cornerstones back in quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. As usual the Rams didn’t have a first-round pick, but managed to produce an interesting draft class nonetheless. How soon does Stetson Bennett see the field?

18. Green Bay Packers

The Packers positioned themselves to take the next step confidently with Jordan Love. Unlike some franchises that had to scramble for veteran fill-ins under center, Green Bay knows where they are going. Christian Watson hit his stride later in the year and should continue the upward trend. Lukas Van Ness can provide meaningful contributions to the trenches.

17. Tennessee Titans

2023-nfl-draft-twitter-reacts-will-levis-slide

The Titans added arguably the best tackle in the draft in Peter Skoronski. They also acquired Tyjae Spears, who should help keep Derrick Henry fresh. Tennessee is also getting back a healthy Ryan Tannehill along with other options long-term under center with Will Levis and Malik Willis. The Titans were 7-3 last year before the wheels completely fell off.

16. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland should be a better team with their starting quarterback eligible to begin the season the year. Throw in Amari Cooper and rookie receiver Cedric Tillman along with Nick Chubb, and the weapons are still there for the Browns to grapple for control of the AFC North.

15. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens did a nice job of settling the Lamar Jackson saga amicably while also providing two intriguing targets in Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham. The story for Baltimore always is told in December anyway.

14. New York Jets

The Jets showed no restraint when it came to adding credibility to their quarterback position. At least the Jets are a constant buzz again. New York also invested in personnel on the coaching and roster side that will help Aaron Rodgers excel. This isn’t like the last time the Jets traded for a legendary Packers quarterback.

13. Minnesota Vikings

If you’re going to keep rolling with Kirk Cousins, you keep giving him weapons, and the Vikings were able to grab another promising receiver with USC’s Jordan Addison. Minnesota’s real problem was with its yards and points surrendered last season.

12. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are all-in on Geno Smith, but it’s not like he hasn’t proven himself in Seattle. Adding cornerback Devon Witherspoon gives them a cornerback to complement Tariq Woolen. The running game should stay legitimate with Kenneth Walker entering his second season.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers

The elements are there for the Steelers to start contesting for the AFC North again with Kenny Pickett firmly entrenched under center. Najee Harris, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth provide an assortment of weapons. T.J. Watt should be at full strength on the edge. Factor in Mike Tomlin’s stability on the sidelines, and Pittsburgh should rebound.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers got Dak Prescott’s former offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore and gave Justin Herbert a big target in TCU’s Quentin Johnston. Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa should still be able to command a fierce presence on the edge. What would help Los Angeles is if they could play their series with the Chiefs in the early parts of the year before Kansas City gets on its customary late-season surge.

9. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins picked up a decent running back in Texas A&M’s Devone Achane, who should be a productive piece in Mike McDaniel’s offense. Sadly the Dolphins can only go as far as Tua Tagovailoa can take them.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence had the fourth-lowest sack percentage in the NFL at 4.4%, but it didn’t stop the Jaguars from finding a way to protect their franchise quarterback. Enter Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison. With a division title to defend, earned thanks to a 6-1 record down the stretch, Doug Pederson has turned around the Jaguars.

7. New York Giants

The Giants signing Daniel Jones to a long-term deal set the tone for what the franchise can expect in the Brian Daboll era. Franchise-tagging Saquon Barkley ensures the productive backfield stays together at least for 2023. New York also bolstered their defense with cornerback Deonte Banks.

6. Dallas Cowboys

When your offense scores 12 points in the divisional playoffs, the solution is to build a defense so dominant it can hold teams to 11 points. Dallas leaned into the veteran market by trading for receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith should provide beef inside.

5. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers established themselves as an elite team in 2022, and it really wasn’t position driven. While Brock Purdy deserves his praise, the reality is San Francisco was down to their third-string signal caller. Somehow Kyle Shanahan was able to keep the team focused and not caught up in losing Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers bled some assistants as defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans left for the Texans, but their cohesion as a team — their strength — may still be in tact.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

If only the Bengals could have sacked Patrick Mahomes more — that is all that was missing from their loss in the AFC Championship Game. Taking Myles Murphy was not a bad idea given the other three teams in the AFC North have signs of life at quarterback. The past two seasons has shown that Cincinnati has the best in Joe Burrow.

3. Buffalo Bills

The Bills gave Josh Allen another weapon with Dalton Kincaid. Their leading rusher from a year ago in Devin Singletary is now part of a tandem in Houston. Free agency may have picked through some of Buffalo’s roster, but they still have stability enough under center to make them formidable.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles showed their belief in Jalen Hurts with his massive contract extension, and then they reloaded on defense with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Throw in the D’Andre Swift trade, and the Eagles are poised to keep flying over the NFC.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are still the team to beat. As long as Brett Veach is in the front office, Andy Reid is on the sidelines, Patrick Mahomes is dropping back, Travis Kelce is in the pattern, and Steve Spagnuolo is calling the defense, Kansas City is going to be the team to beat.

