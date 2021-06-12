Post-minicamp 53-man roster projections for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have concluded their offseason program and enter the summer break until training camp. OTAs and minicamp are done and media members have been able to see some of the work the Cardinals have done on the field.

Knowing what we know, here are my latest projections for the Cardinals and how the 53-man roster might look.

Quarterback

The question will be whether or not they carry three quarterbacks again. Chris Streveler is a possibility, but there wasn't room on the roster with other positions. He has a good chance of landing on the practice squad. McCoy has a good chunk of his salary guaranteed, so he is all but assured a spot on the roster.

Running back

Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin

Benjamin will have the opportunity to make an impact in special teams this year in training camp and the preseason. The team already knows about Ward's impact. It will be hard for any other back to make the team.

Wide receiver

Isabella could potentially be a trade candidate closer to the season, depending on how Moore looks in camp. There are a number of other young receivers, but it will be hard to crack the lineup.

Tight end

Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels, veteran not currently on team

If we look at who is on the roster now, Ross Travis probably makes it. There are some young players to develop, but with the practice squad expected to be 16 players again, that is the better bet.

Offensive line

Seventh-round pick Mincahel Menet likely won't make the cut. 2019 draft pick Josh Miles also misses the cut. Murray and Jones give tackle-guard versatility, with Jones able to play both tackle spots. Gaillard and Garcia give interior flexibility at both guard and center.

Defensive line

J.J. Watt, Jordan Phillips, Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Michael Dogbe

Dogbe is the one guy who could change. But he appears to be ready to find a place in the rotation. Newly signed Xavier Williams could be the veteran to add and Corey Peters is a possibility later, but the team likes the play of Lawrence and Fotu.

Outside linebacker

Chandler Jones, Devon Kennard, Markus Golden, Victor Dimukeje (Dennis Gardeck on PUP)

Dimukeje, a sixth-round pick this year, will need to beat out guys like Kylie Fitts and Reggie Walker. Gardeck will likely start the year on PUP but it will be interesting what they have to do when he returns.

Inside linebacker

Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Vallejo, Zeke Turner, Terrance Smith

Where is Jordan Hicks? I don't think he intends on being on the team, based on his absence from both OTAs and minicamp. Whether he is traded or released, I think he is gone, which leaves their depth light on experience. Evan Weaver probably doesn't make the team again.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, Robert Alford, Malcolm Butler, Darqueze Dennard, Marco Wilson, Tay Gowan

Dennard is not a lock, to me, especially if Alford makes it out of training camp healthy. If someone like Jace Whittaker is big in special teams, then he could supplant Dennard. I think both draft picks from this year make it.

Safety

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo, Shawn Williams, James Wiggins

The battle at safety is going to be tough. Deionte Thompson's spot is uncertain. He could replace Banjo or Williams or even Wiggins. Banjo, DT, Williams, Wiggins and Charles Washington, who has been a core special teams player the last two years, are battling for two or three roster spots.

Specialists

Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

These guys are certain to be on the roster.

