Post-lottery mock draft has Sixers selecting Baylor wing Ja’Kobe Walter

The lottery has been drawn for the 2024 NBA draft and the order is now officially set for the nights of June 26 and June 27. The Atlanta Hawks will have the No. 1 pick in the draft as they look to find an impact player to improve their roster.

As for the Philadelphia 76ers, they own the No. 16 pick in the draft, and while one has to assume that they’ll move the pick, there are some options to help them in that area of the draft.

A mock draft put together by The Athletic has the Sixers selecting athletic Baylor wing Ja’Kobe Walter:

Walter had an up-and-down season, averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He was an inconsistent shooter, although teams don’t worry about his long-term upside there. His shot looks clean and he can make them from a variety of situations. Teams, however, worry about everything else. Walter isn’t really a lead guard because he doesn’t see the floor well as a passer. Defensively, Walter struggled at times to stay in front of players. Scouts are split on Walter’s upside. Most don’t see him as a star, but they disagree on whether he’s a long-term NBA starter or merely a rotation player. Those who believe he will a high-level shooter despite making just 34.1 percent from 3 last season tend to be buyers. But his range is somewhere from No. 11 down to No. 22 or so, which is lower than what it was earlier in the season.

Again, the Sixers are likely to trade this pick. Morey knows he’s on the clock to deliver a title to Philadelphia and he has to bring in a player who’s ready to win right now rather than a developmental player. However, a guy like Walter could end up helping over time.

