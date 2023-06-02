Post-June 1 salary cap space for all 32 NFL teams

We have hit the next stage of the offseason when it comes to the salary cap, passing June 1, meaning any post-June 1 designations for players previously released now go into effect and many teams gain cap space.

The Arizona Cardinals were one of six teams to gain cap space and they now are third in the league in total cap space.

Below are the updated salary cap numbers for all 32 NFL teams, according to Over the Cap as of the morning of June 2.

Arizona Cardinals: $26.7M

