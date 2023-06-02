Post-June 1 salary cap space for all 32 NFL teams

Jess Root
·1 min read

We have hit the next stage of the offseason when it comes to the salary cap, passing June 1, meaning any post-June 1 designations for players previously released now go into effect and many teams gain cap space.

The Arizona Cardinals were one of six teams to gain cap space and they now are third in the league in total cap space.

Below are the updated salary cap numbers for all 32 NFL teams, according to Over the Cap as of the morning of June 2.

Chicago Bears: $32.6M

Carolina Panthers: $27.2M

Arizona Cardinals: $26.7M

New York Jets: $24.8M

Detroit Lions: $23.7M

Indianapolis Colts: $23.4M

Dallas Cowboys: $20.5M

Houston Texans: $16.8M

Green Bay Packers: $16.6M

Pittsburgh Steelers: $15.7M

Cincinnati Bengals: $14.9M

New Orleans Saints: $14.3M

New England Patriots: $14.1M

Miami Dolphins: $13.9M

Cleveland Browns: $13.9M

Philadelphia Eagles: $13.9M

Los Angeles Chargers: 12.6M

Jacksonville Jaguars: $12.0M

Washington Commanders: $11.6M

Baltimore Ravens: $11.5M

San Francisco 49ers: $10.7M

Atlanta Falcons: $10.7M

Denver Broncos: $10.1M

Minnesota Vikings: $9.7M

Tennessee Titans: $8.0M

Seattle Seahawks: $7.9M

New York Giants: $3.8M

Las Vegas Raiders: $3.4M

Los Angeles Rams: $1.5M

Buffalo Bills: $1.4M

Kansas City Chiefs: $652,000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $402,000

