A post-June 1 Aaron Rodgers trade makes much better sense for Packers

The Green Bay Packers say they’re not trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just like multiple teams have said in the past, about multiple players who eventually were traded.

If the Packers are going to trade Rodgers, it could make sense to process the transaction as a post-June 1 deal.

Trading Rodgers before June 2 would result in a $31.55 million cap acceleration. Coupled with the cap charge coming from the $6.8 million roster bonus that Rodgers already has been paid, that would amount to $38.35 million in dead money.

A post-June 1 trade would reduce the added 2021 cap charge to $14.352 million, pushing the balance of $17.198 million to 2022.

Thus, even though teams like the Broncos and Raiders have used their 2021 first-round picks, the Packers would be better off waiting until June 2 to do the deal — which would entail getting draft picks in 2022 or beyond.

