Post-game video: Duke basketball's Jared McCain talks painting nails, NCAA Tournament win
Freshman Jared McCain dropped 30 points and Duke record 8 3-pointers for an NCAA Tournament game in Sunday's rout of James Madison in the Round of 32.
Freshman Jared McCain dropped 30 points and Duke record 8 3-pointers for an NCAA Tournament game in Sunday's rout of James Madison in the Round of 32.
The final score was little more than semantics. What mattered more was that the Blue Devils at last displayed the firepower expected from them before the season.
The Dukes earned a second-round matchup with Duke and showed why they were a popular upset pick.
The Thundering Herd attempted 46 more shots than the Dukes, and James Madison turned it over 39 times.
Beyond South Carolina, who will get the No. 1 seeds? Who will get to host? The selection committee has its work cut out for it this week.
This is Duke's second-straight comeback after being down at halftime.
The second round tipped off with an upset, spoiling most of the remaining perfect brackets.
The second round of the women's NCAA tournament continues with 8 more games.
Kim Mulkey went off and threatened to sue The Washington Post on Saturday over an apparent unpublished article about her.
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
Creighton outscored Oregon 15-2 in the second OT.
The Oakland guard turned overnight celebrity scored 54 points and sank 17 threes in a pair of NCAA tournament games.
He bit him. He really bit him.
It was a very good round for No. 11 and 12 seeds.
It's the ninth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Bulldogs.
Jack Gohlke etched his name into NCAA tournament lore with a 10 3-pointer effort that vanquished the Wildcats.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
Gohlke added to Kentucky’s recent March misery, scoring a game-high 32 points on a barrage of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers to fuel Oakland’s stunning upset.