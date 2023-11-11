Advertisement

Post-game Tweets: Hawgball fans liking what they’ve seen so far

C. Steve Andrews
·3 min read

It’s still early, and the competition hasn’t ramped up quite yet, but the Arkansas basketball team is doing what is expected at this juncture – handling the business at hand.

The Razorbacks moved to 2-0 on the new season Friday night, dispatching a scrappy Gardner-Webb team, 86-68. The Runnin’ Bulldogs kept it close for more of the first half, but the veteran Hogs began to take control in the second half, led again by transfer Khalif Battle’s 21 points.

Arkansas fans as just excited to have some positivity to cheer for in the early season, and voiced some of the excitement on social media.

Here are some of the Tweets that were posted during and after Friday night’s victory:

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire