Post-game Tweets: Hawgball fans liking what they’ve seen so far
It’s still early, and the competition hasn’t ramped up quite yet, but the Arkansas basketball team is doing what is expected at this juncture – handling the business at hand.
The Razorbacks moved to 2-0 on the new season Friday night, dispatching a scrappy Gardner-Webb team, 86-68. The Runnin’ Bulldogs kept it close for more of the first half, but the veteran Hogs began to take control in the second half, led again by transfer Khalif Battle’s 21 points.
Arkansas fans as just excited to have some positivity to cheer for in the early season, and voiced some of the excitement on social media.
Here are some of the Tweets that were posted during and after Friday night’s victory:
Taking care of business
#14 Arkansas takes down Gardner-Webb 86-68 and moves to 2-0 on the season! Khalif Battle led the team scoring 21 points off the bench for the second straight game. 15 blocks from the defense tonight! Holy crap that’s insane! Really nice win over a scrappy Bulldogs team. #WPS pic.twitter.com/54cqfK98fd
— Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) November 11, 2023
Block Party!
Block party: Arkansas swats away 15 shots as Hogs roll Gardner-Webb https://t.co/g8j6I3Ss26 pic.twitter.com/Md7ZVs4t1I
— Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) November 11, 2023
Mid-game motivation?
I present to you, Coach Musselman's ENTIRE halftime speech from the Gardner-Webb Game tonight. So inspirational…😉😉 #somoving #elegant #eatyourtaters #tatersgonnatate #hogvbulldogs2023 #arkansasrazorbacks #arkansas #wps #arkansasmensbasketball #arkansasmbb #secnetwork #espn pic.twitter.com/J1fviTommq
— TaterGuy (@tater_guy) November 11, 2023
Historic Battle
Khalif Battle is the first/only @RazorbackMBB player in the SEC era (1991-92 – present) to score 20+ points off the bench in both of #Arkansas' first 2 games of the season. 21 against Alcorn State and 21 against Gardner-Webb.
— HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 11, 2023
Newcomer impact
Arkansas Razorbacks @RealBuckets11 and @elellis3 played solid in their 18 point victory over Gardner-Webb today.
T. Mark E. Ellis
14 PTS 13 PTS
3 REB 6 REB
2 AST 3 AST
1 BLK 1 STL
6/12 FG 5/11 FG pic.twitter.com/TLnsXbEqWM
— Coach JayWay (@JayWayTheDJ) November 11, 2023
Don't blink
HALF – Arkansas 48, Gardner-Webb 36
If you blinked, you missed the Hogs increase their lead from 3 to 12. Khalif Battle got hot late and has a team-high 13 points.
Full stats + updates: https://t.co/oRvpGbWWxn #WPS
— Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) November 11, 2023
All about the uniforms
‘23-24 Arkansas Razorback Basketball Uni Tracker (thread): 2-0
“Razorbacks” Whites : 1-0
‘94 Throwbacks: 1-0 pic.twitter.com/y92xUmbKi6
— Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) November 11, 2023
Saluting those who serve
Salute to service pic.twitter.com/JvTYqIJijD
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 11, 2023
Packed House
Arkansas must be playing another Super Bowl. Wait, nvm it’s just gardener web. This is Arkansas Basketball. pic.twitter.com/vXCCOkGyey
— Chris Brewer (@chrisbrewer10) November 11, 2023
Early prediction?
Arkansas basketball to final four 2024 champions???? @ArkRazorbacks
— Christopher Stewart (@stewie1159) November 11, 2023
Pinion Jam
Pinon on the ATTACK pic.twitter.com/SVZzLJjZlU
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 11, 2023
Pig invasion
Can anything stop the big pig invasion? The people are starting to ask… 🐗💪 https://t.co/LbLl0yZgMp
— Barstool Hogs (@BarstoolUA) November 11, 2023
Quoting Nolan
Coach Richardson always said “Rickety ride better then a smooth walk”. Hogs were up 26-win by 18 @FSBank Postgame Report @OnlyInArk pic.twitter.com/3i5uzLs3GL
— Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) November 11, 2023
Keen observation
El Ellis reminds me of Dame, Battle has the capability to be the Mason Jones of this team, our interior defense needs work
— Casual Hogs(basketball) Fan🐗 (@CasualHogFans) November 11, 2023
Breaking news
BREAKING: Trevon Brazile is good at basketball.
— Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) November 11, 2023
Great night at the Bud
Great night for basketball! Go Hogs! 🐗 #wps #gohogs pic.twitter.com/ZeRqI9ZHUB
— Joshua Wisel (@jwwx225) November 10, 2023