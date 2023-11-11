Post-game Tweets: Hawgball fans liking what they’ve seen so far

It’s still early, and the competition hasn’t ramped up quite yet, but the Arkansas basketball team is doing what is expected at this juncture – handling the business at hand.

The Razorbacks moved to 2-0 on the new season Friday night, dispatching a scrappy Gardner-Webb team, 86-68. The Runnin’ Bulldogs kept it close for more of the first half, but the veteran Hogs began to take control in the second half, led again by transfer Khalif Battle’s 21 points.

Arkansas fans as just excited to have some positivity to cheer for in the early season, and voiced some of the excitement on social media.

Here are some of the Tweets that were posted during and after Friday night’s victory:

Taking care of business

#14 Arkansas takes down Gardner-Webb 86-68 and moves to 2-0 on the season! Khalif Battle led the team scoring 21 points off the bench for the second straight game. 15 blocks from the defense tonight! Holy crap that’s insane! Really nice win over a scrappy Bulldogs team. #WPS pic.twitter.com/54cqfK98fd — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) November 11, 2023

Block Party!

Block party: Arkansas swats away 15 shots as Hogs roll Gardner-Webb https://t.co/g8j6I3Ss26 pic.twitter.com/Md7ZVs4t1I — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) November 11, 2023

Mid-game motivation?

Historic Battle

Khalif Battle is the first/only @RazorbackMBB player in the SEC era (1991-92 – present) to score 20+ points off the bench in both of #Arkansas' first 2 games of the season. 21 against Alcorn State and 21 against Gardner-Webb. — HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 11, 2023

Newcomer impact

Arkansas Razorbacks @RealBuckets11 and @elellis3 played solid in their 18 point victory over Gardner-Webb today.

T. Mark E. Ellis

14 PTS 13 PTS

3 REB 6 REB

2 AST 3 AST

1 BLK 1 STL

6/12 FG 5/11 FG pic.twitter.com/TLnsXbEqWM — Coach JayWay (@JayWayTheDJ) November 11, 2023

Don't blink

HALF – Arkansas 48, Gardner-Webb 36 If you blinked, you missed the Hogs increase their lead from 3 to 12. Khalif Battle got hot late and has a team-high 13 points. Full stats + updates: https://t.co/oRvpGbWWxn #WPS — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) November 11, 2023

All about the uniforms

‘23-24 Arkansas Razorback Basketball Uni Tracker (thread): 2-0 “Razorbacks” Whites : 1-0

‘94 Throwbacks: 1-0 pic.twitter.com/y92xUmbKi6 — Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) November 11, 2023

Saluting those who serve

Salute to service pic.twitter.com/JvTYqIJijD — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 11, 2023

Packed House

Arkansas must be playing another Super Bowl. Wait, nvm it’s just gardener web. This is Arkansas Basketball. pic.twitter.com/vXCCOkGyey — Chris Brewer (@chrisbrewer10) November 11, 2023

Early prediction?

Arkansas basketball to final four 2024 champions???? @ArkRazorbacks — Christopher Stewart (@stewie1159) November 11, 2023

Pinion Jam

Pinon on the ATTACK pic.twitter.com/SVZzLJjZlU — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 11, 2023

Pig invasion

Can anything stop the big pig invasion? The people are starting to ask… 🐗💪 https://t.co/LbLl0yZgMp — Barstool Hogs (@BarstoolUA) November 11, 2023

Quoting Nolan

Coach Richardson always said “Rickety ride better then a smooth walk”. Hogs were up 26-win by 18 @FSBank Postgame Report @OnlyInArk pic.twitter.com/3i5uzLs3GL — Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) November 11, 2023

Keen observation

El Ellis reminds me of Dame, Battle has the capability to be the Mason Jones of this team, our interior defense needs work — Casual Hogs(basketball) Fan🐗 (@CasualHogFans) November 11, 2023

Breaking news

BREAKING: Trevon Brazile is good at basketball. — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) November 11, 2023

Great night at the Bud

