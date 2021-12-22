POST GAME REPORT: Alabama drops its third game of the season in 79-78 loss to Davidson

If you’re an Alabama hoops fanatic, you’re not happy with the outcome of tonight’s game against Davidson in Birmingham.

In the end, it came down to a free throw that would’ve tied the game up at 79 with four seconds remaining in the game. Guard Jahvon Quinerly hit the first shot with ease. The second wouldn’t fall so easily.

Davidson would grab the board and eventually run out the clock when Alabama’s defenders failed to foul for nearly three seconds after the inbound.

And just like that, Alabama went from beating two of the nation’s top teams mere weeks ago to dropping two to opponents that it should’ve beaten.

It wasn’t a horrible night shooting for the Crimson Tide, with 44% of their shots from the field falling. Three-pointers continue to miss for Alabama. They shot at a 33% clip with 36 total attempts from behind the line.

The defense wasn’t great. The Tide allowed 53% shooting, including 50% from three.

Alabama hit six of eight free throws while Davidson didn’t miss on five attempts.

The Tide had a huge advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Wildcats 39-27, including 16 offensive boards.

Jaden Shackelford led all Alabama scorers with 20 points. He also added five rebounds to his stat line. Juwan Gary and Jahvon Quinerly tallied 15 and 13, respectively.

Luka Brajkovic led Davidson in scoring with 22 points. He also led the Wildcats in rebounding with seven.

Alabama needs to do some soul-searching as they prepare for the SEC conference opener on Dec. 29 against No. 19 Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide moves to 9-3 on the season while Davidson will go to 9-2.

