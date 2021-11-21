POST GAME REPORT: Alabama clinches SEC West crown with win over Arkansas

The Alabama Crimson Tide won a key home game on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 42-35. With the win, the Tide officially clinches the SEC West title and will play the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 4.

The game against the Hogs wasn’t always pretty, but a win is a win and it definitely counts for the CFP committee.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had a record-breaking performance in the game, throwing for 561 yards and five touchdowns.

Running back Brian Robinson played his best game of the year, as well, picking up 122 yards on the ground on 27 carries.

Jameson Williams proved to be a solid target for Young, catching eight passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

John Metchie III didn’t turn in a dud of a performance, either, catching 10 balls for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, a few Tide players put up solid individual performances. Henry To’o To’o recorded eight tackles, including two sacks.

Will Anderson tallied a sack on his own to add to his seven total takedowns on the night.

In total, the Alabama defense gave up 468 yards of total offense.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama will be playing in their ninth SEC Championship game since head coach Nick Saban landed in Tuscaloosa in 2007. They are 7-1 in those games.

The Tide bounced back after the loss to Texas A&M and managed to earn a No. 2 spot in the CFP rankings, putting them in a position to control their own destiny.

All that’s left for the Crimson Tide now is a date in Lee County with the Auburn Tigers next Saturday before travelling to Atlanta for the conference championship game in December against UGA.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

