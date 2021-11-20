POST GAME REPORT: Alabama beats down Oakland 86-59

The Crimson Tide men’s basketball team has positive momentum going forward after a big win over Oakland on Friday night, winning 86-59 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Jaden Shackelford led all Alabama scorers with 20 points. He also contributed by pulling down five rebounds and tossing a couple of assists. Shackelford scored his 1000th career point on a free throw early in the second half.

Jahvon Quinerly had a big day, as well, scoring 19 points and adding three rebounds.

Charles Bediako scored 12 points and went 5-8 from the floor. He came down with five rebounds, as well.

Freshman phenom JD Davison scored 10 and shot 50% from three. Davison was a force on the glass, as well, grabbing seven rebounds for the Tide in the game.

The Crimson Tide, collectively, shot 43.3% from the floor including 27.8% from beyond the arc.

The Alabama defense looked lockdown tonight, not allowing much to fall for Oakland. The Golden Grizzlies only managed 30.2% from the floor while only hitting on 17.4% of three-point attempts.

Alabama improves to 4-0 on the year, while Oakland falls to 2-2.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is a neutral site game against Iona in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.