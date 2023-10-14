Post Game Recap: Texas A&M squanders another great defensive outing, losing 20-13 to No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

On Saturday, Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) drops a close one to the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Looking back on the Alabama game, the Vols tried to test the defensive backs early with a deep pass, but good coverage put them in 3rd and long. The defense logged another tackle for loss on the season, forcing a punt and putting the Aggies in good field position for their first drive.

Back-to-back penalties by the Vols have the Aggies a few 20 yards before senior QB Max Johnson led his team downfield on a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive for an early 7-0 lead. After both teams failed to score on their second drives, Tennessee took advantage of a short field to tie the game 7-7 late in the first quarter.

The Aggies could muster a field goal for the lone points for either team as Jimbo Fisher elected not to use any of his time-outs, content to go into halftime with a three-point lead. Max Johnson had 107 yards passing with one rushing TD, and even with the defense giving up over 164 yards through 30 minutes, but still held the Vols to seven points with one sack and four TFLs.

The stalemate continued until the Aggies were forced to punt from deep in their territory, which led to a 39-yard return by the always-dangerous Dee Williams to put the Vols up 14-10. Max Johnson once again would lead the Aggies down the field but stalled out, settling for another field goal to cut the lead down to 14-13.

Then, early in the fourth quarter, cornerback Josh DeBerry picked off Joe Milton in the red zone, giving Texas A&M a chance to drive the field to take the lead. However, the offense squandered away another scoring opportunity after getting into field goal range while losing yards and making Bonds attempt a 50-yarder. He had the distance but pushed it wide for a turnover on downs on the Tennessee 33-yard line.

The defense would hold again, limiting the Vols to a field goal, keeping the game at a one-possession game a little over three and a half minutes. Then, in the theme of the past few weeks, the offense once again let the defense down, gifting Tennessee with an easy interception of Max Johnson. Another defensive stand forces another Tennessee field goal, keeping the game in reach at seven.

With about 80 yards to go, Max Johnson led the Maroon & White back onto the field with a chance to tie the game. Unfortunately, the Aggies never threatened to score, and Johnson tossed his second interception of the 4th quarter, sealing the game for the Vols.

Jimbo drops another road game and falls to 2-2 in the SEC. The Aggies will have two weeks to clean up the offense with a bye week on the schedule for next weekend.

