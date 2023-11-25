Post Game Recap: Texas A&M falls 42-30 to No. 14 LSU in the 2023 regular season finale

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) falls after a valiant effort to the No. 14 LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) at Tiger Field in Baton Rouge on Saturday morning.

It was a pretty evenly matched contest early on, with both teams getting early stops. LSU would strike first after an Aggies failed fourth down attempt, resulting in a short field for the Tigers and a 7-0 lead. Texas A&M responded with their longest drive in 9 years with a 17-play 67 touchdown drive to tie it up early in the 2nd quarter.

Randy Bond would add another three points midway through the second quarter for the Aggies 10-7 lead. With both teams heating up, Heisman hopeful Jayden Daniels marched his team downfield after a kick out of bounds that gave the Tigers a great field position. A short pass from Daniels to Nabers put the Tigers back on top 14-10.

The Aggies, wanting to double-dip, had another impressive and efficient drive closing in on halftime. With under 30 seconds left and counting, in his 1st road start, Jaylen Henderson hit Jake Johnson for a 14-yard touchdown pass for the final score of the half to go up 17-14.

Bobby Petrino was in his bag to start the second half, giving Jaylen Henderson a little more freedom, and it paid off immediately, carving up the LSU defense down to the one-yard line. To cap off the Aggies’ drive, they brought in an additional blocker for 3rd and goal. Instead of pitching it to the running back, they handed it to the big man, offensive lineman Mark Nabou, for an exciting rushing touchdown to take a 24-14 lead.

LSU answered in a big way with their own touchdown to cut the Aggie lead to 24-21. The defenses for both teams finally tightened up after the Aggie defense forced a punt. However, LSU would stop an A&M drive with an interception near midfield that led to a Tigers touchdown, and that’s when Daniels began to carve up the Aggie’s secondary like a Thanksgiving turkey.

Texas A&M would be outscored 21-6 from that point as one of the top offenses in the nation started to heat up. Late in the fourth quarter, after an A&M turnover on downs, Daniels got the sign from Brian Kelly to take a knee, which sealed the final score at 42-30 for an LSU victory.

Essentially solidifying his Heisman campaign, Jayden Daniels is one heck of a player with a bright NFL future. For the Aggies, Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork is hard at work searching for the program’s new head football coach, as the impending announcement could come at any time soon.

