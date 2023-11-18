Post Game Recap: Texas A&M downs the ACU Wildcats 38-10 at Kyle Field

On Senior Day, Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) ran away in a big victory over the Abilene Christian University Wildcats (5-6, 3-3 UAC) at Kyle Field in Bryan-College Station on Saturday morning.

After a big offensive output last week against Mississippi State, the Aggie offensive started to sputter out, with the offensive line giving up too many QB hits and sacks in the 1st half. They started the game with a pick-six, falling to a 7-0 deficit early in the game. Things started to look up during a six-play 75-yard drive touchdown drive to tie the game at seven a piece.

That lasted one drive as the Aggie offensive would have three straight 3-and-outs before finally getting back on the board with a 34-yard Randy Bond field goal. The defense caused another punt, and Jaylen Henderson drove the Aggies down the field for the last half score for a 17-7 lead going into the locker room.

The Aggie came out of the half strong, marching down the field, and it was capped off by a 49-yard touchdown throw to Moose Muhammad. Then, after a few punts by both teams, the Wildcats got back on the board, cutting the lead to 24-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Transfer running back David Bailey would punch in a three-yard touchdown with about five minutes left in the game to extend the lead to 31-10. The Maroon & White closed out the scoring when true freshman Marcel Reed hooked up with fellow freshman Jadan Platt for a 13-yard touchdown. and a final score of 38-10.

Jaylen Henderson was again the offensive player of the game, going 16/23 for 260 and two touchdowns, then adding an additional 27 yards on the ground. freshman running back Ruben Owens also crossed the century mark with 106 yards on 18 carries with one score. Edgerrin Cooper shared the led team with Bryce Anderson and Jarred Kerr in tackles (5), and the team combined for a total of six tackles for loss.

The Aggies can look forward to finishing strong as they face the LSU Tigers in the quest to earn their 8th win this season.

NOTE: A bonfire remembrance ribbon was added to Kyle Field’s 50-yard-line logo.

