Post Game Recap: Texas A&M puts together a complete game; dominating the Arkansas Razorbacks 34-22

On Saturday, Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) 34-22 at AT&T Stadium.

The Aggie defense was up to the challenge early, and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin had been dialing up the pressure on KJ Jefferson on nearly every possession. They only got better as the game went along, holding the Razorbacks to only six points on five possessions in the first half.

A big 4th down stop late in the 2nd quarter by McKinnley Jackson gave the Aggies the ball on the 39 with over two minutes to work. Max Johnson drove the Aggies down the field and hit his brother, sophomore tight end Jake Johnson, for a huge third and long conversion to keep the drive alive.

Then, from inside the five-yard line, Johnson hit fullback Crownover for an easy touchdown grab off the play action to put the Aggies up 17-6 heading into halftime. Through the first half, Johnson spread the ball around, hitting nine different receivers for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

However, this rivalry game stretches back decades and usually includes many back-and-forth drama. On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Arkansas intercepted Max Johnson for an easy pick-six due to some confusion between the receivers.

The defense would not let Arkansas gain momentum even after a second Max Johnson turnover on their side of the field and held them to a field goal. Not to be outdone by the Razorback defense, the Aggies got their own pick-six on Arkansas’s next possession, pushing the lead to 27-16.

That interception was only the second time in a college football game at AT&T Stadium that two interceptions have been returned for touchdowns in a game. The last time this feat occurred was in 2017 when Florida played Michigan in Jerry’s World.

Texas A&M wasn’t done through, and wanted to make sure to leave a lasting impression in Arlington. Senior do-it-all wide receiver Anias Smith weaved his way through Arkansas defenders after a bobble to put the game away on an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown to extend the Aggie lead to 34-16.

Arkansas was able to cut the lead to 34-22 late in the 4th quarter with a deep pass, giving them a glimmer of hope, but after not recovering the onside kick, it gave Aggie the ball with a short field. Sophomore running back Le’Veon Moss completely shut the door on any chance of a miracle comeback on the last drive with seven carries and 47 yards to close out the game for a final score of 34-22.

The Aggies’ offense put together a solid outing but needs to clean up the turnovers and penalties. On the other hand, the defense answered well to the miscues throughout the game, never allowing Arkansas to get going, sacking Jefferson seven times, and having an insane 15 tackles for lost.

It will be hard to keep the Aggies out of the top 25 after this convincing win over the Razorbacks, and they will get another chance to stay in the SEC West race when they host Alabama on October 7th at Kyle Field.

