Post Game Recap: Texas A&M blows out Mississippi State 51-10 at Kyle Field

On Saturday night, Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC) ran away in a big victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-6, 1-6 SEC) at Kyle Field in Bryan-College Station.

After returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were held in check for most of the first half. Early in the game, the biggest question was how third-string transfer QB Jaylen Henderson would handle the starting job. All he did was come into the first half and score two touchdowns on the ground while hitting Ainias Smith for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

The defense was back to its top five ways, harassing the Mississippi State QBs all half. As well as they have been playing, turnovers have been their Achilles’ heel, but that changed today. Deuce Harmon made a diving interception on the Bulldogs’ first drive of the game, then after forcing a three-and-out on the second drive, Tyreek Chappell broke up a pass that Jacoby Mathews was able to pick off on their third drive. A strong Aggie half gave them a comfortable 34-10 lead going into the locker room.

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The second half was similar, but the defense started with a splash when Texas A&M safety Jared Kerr tattooed the Mississippi State QB on a blitz, knocking the ball loose. Then, 6’6″ 285 sophomore defensive lineman Shemar Stewart scooped it up for a 43-yard score.

Up 41-10, Henderson took the team down the field on a 10-play, 80 drive that was capped off by an 11-yard strike to Jahdae Walker. With a commanding lead late in the game, Jimbo Fisher began pulling starters as the clock ran down. Randy Bond would get the lone score in the 4th quarter, nailing a 42-yard field goal and extending the lead to 51-10.

Jaylen Henderson, no doubt, was the offensive player of the game, going 11/19 for 150 and two touchdowns, then added an additional 60 yards on the ground with two scores. Edgerrin Cooper led the team in tackles with 11, and the team combined for a total of five sacks with four turnovers (3 INTS, 1FF).

The Aggies secured bowl eligibility with the victory and can look forward to finishing strong as they face the ACU Wildcats in the quest to earn their 7th win this season.

