Post Game Recap: Texas A&M gets back on track with win over UL Monroe 47-3

Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) extended their win streak against the ULM Warhawks (2-1) to five with a 47-3 on Saturday evening.

The outcome is no surprise, with the Aggies looking like the better team in all phases. Conner Weigman is improving every game, and the wide receiver depth was on full display as Evan Stewart did not suit up and Noah Thomas left the game in the first half.

Ainias Smith and Jahdae Walker stepped right in where Stewart and Thomas left off. They combined for over 200 yards receiving, and Walker got the first touchdown of the game on a 12-yard toss from Wiegman to take a 10-0 lead.

Behind a dominant defensive showing, the offense did not let up, outscoring the Warhawks 27-3 headed into halftime, led by Conner Wiegman’s two touchdowns and 250-plus passing yards.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M looked elite with Wiegman behind the center, and after Max Johnson settled in, the offense was back humming to close out the second half. After six plays and a punt on the previous drive, Johnson put a touchdown on the board with a 13-yard pass to true freshman Raymond Cottrell, brought down in the back of the endzone for his first career TD.

Conner’s night ended late in the third quarter, where he exited on a 25 for 29 337-yard night, handing Johnson a 37-3 lead. Max followed that up with a 7 of 11 62-yard night with one touchdown, closing the game out with a 47-3 Aggie win.

The most concerning thing that came out of the game was the injuries to Thomas and Chase Bisontis. We’ll send out updates as we learn more about both. Evan Stewart didn’t suit up, but during the game, it was announced that it’s nothing serious, but its best for him to sit out to let his minor aches and pains heal for another week.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire