Post-game comments following Michigan State basketball’s win over Nebraska

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read
Michigan State basketball keeps winning, but, despite the winning streak, they are still showing enough flaws that I’m surprised Izzo still has hair left. That was the story again on Wednesday night when the Spartans took down Nebraska at home despite coughing up 19 turnovers on the night.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media. You can find his best comments below, recorded on Twitter by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

Izzo jokes about the number of turnovers

Izzo credits Nebraska for first half, but also notes his team helped them out

High praise from Izzo on this Gabe Brown game

Izzo says the 'eye test' wasn't very good tonight

Izzo happy for privilege to complain during a win

Izzo on benching Bingham during tonight's game

Izzo doesn't like how players react to praise in social media era

