Post-game comments following Michigan State basketball’s win over Nebraska

Michigan State basketball keeps winning, but, despite the winning streak, they are still showing enough flaws that I’m surprised Izzo still has hair left. That was the story again on Wednesday night when the Spartans took down Nebraska at home despite coughing up 19 turnovers on the night.

After the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media. You can find his best comments below, recorded on Twitter by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

Izzo jokes about the number of turnovers

Tom Izzo comes in and asks the media who wants to start Sunday if they don't turn the ball over. "I'm frustrated with it," he says of the Spartans' turnover problems. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 6, 2022

Izzo credits Nebraska for first half, but also notes his team helped them out

Izzo: "Tonight, (Nebraska) made some shots early. And they made some shots early because we turned it over." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 6, 2022

High praise from Izzo on this Gabe Brown game

Izzo: "I thought this was Gabe's best game in a Spartan uniform if you look at everything." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) January 6, 2022

Izzo says the 'eye test' wasn't very good tonight

Izzo says he doesn't want to "say any more until I look at the film. But the eye test wasn't very good." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 6, 2022

Izzo happy for privilege to complain during a win

Izzo is predictably perturbed about the turnovers, but admits "it's nice to complain after a win." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 6, 2022

Izzo on benching Bingham during tonight's game

Izzo on Bingham: "If a guy doesn't play with much energy, he's not gonna play. … It's a shame, because Marcus has been real good." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 6, 2022

Izzo doesn't like how players react to praise in social media era

Izzo laments how players react to praise in the social media era: "I'm going to reserve that credit for my team from now on until March. And then we'll spray it all around." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 6, 2022

