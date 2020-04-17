Post Free Agency Roster Grades: Tight end position is biggest hole on team

With free agency in the rearview and the NFL Draft fast approaching, the NBC Sports Washington Redskins crew examines the entire roster by position group. Today: Tight ends.

Ron Rivera wanted to sign Greg Olsen. It was obvious, and it would have made plenty of sense. The new Redskins coach wanted his star tight end of many years with the Panthers to join him in Washington, for the Rivera 2.0 era.

Only it didn't happen and Olsen decided to sign with Seattle.

That left Washington with a massive hole at tight end. The team had no choice but to release Jordan Reed, a talented player with concussion trouble and a high salary-cap figure. Vernon Davis retired. The Redskins wouldn't go to the top of the market money for Austin Hooper as Cleveland did, and in the end, the Burgundy and Gold signed Logan Thomas and Richard Rodgers. Either one could be good, but it would be a major surprise.

Here's the deep dive into the position that is obviously the weakest on the Redskins roster.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

2020 Tight Ends: Richard Rodgers, Logan Thomas, Jeremy Sprinkle, Hale Hentges, Jared Norris, Caleb Wilson, Marcus Baugh

Richard Rodgers - 7th year pro - signed by Redskins in 2020

2019 stats: Played in one game and had zero catches all year.

2019 recap: Rodgers has 13 catches in the last three years as injuries have totally derailed his career.

2020 potential: Rodgers was a productive tight end for the Packers for a few seasons, when healthy. He can play if he can stay on the field, but that's not a given considering recent history. He's only 28 years old.







Logan Thomas - 5th year pro - Signed by Redskins in 2020

2019 stats: 16 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown

2019 recap: Back in 2014 Thomas was drafted as a quarterback by the Arizona Cardinals. He played QB at Virginia Tech in college, and didn't convert to tight end until 2016 in Buffalo. And despite his history as a passer, Thomas is now more of a blocking tight end.

2020 potential: The Redskins need a blocking H-back and maybe Thomas can fill that role.







Story continues

Jeremy Sprinkle - 4th year pro - Drafted by Redskins in 2017 (5th round)

2019 stats: 26 catches for 241 yards and one touchdown

2019 recap: Jordan Reed got injured in the preseason and Vernon Davis got injured early on in the regular season. The door was open for Sprinkle to take over the tight end spot, but he didn't take advantage.

2020 potential: Sprinkle hasn't shown enough to be considered a roster lock under the Rivera regime considering the new signings at tight end. That said, Sprinkle has been durable throughout his career and hasn't missed a game in the last two years.







Hale Hentges - 2nd year pro - Signed by Redskins as undrafted free agent

2019 stats: 8 catches for 103 yards and one touchdown

2019 recap: Hentges wasn't great but he made some plays late in the year with six catches in the season's final two games.

2020 potential: Hentges showed more than Sprinkle late in the year, but that might not mean much with four new tight ends on the roster and possibly more coming via the draft.







Jared Norris - 4th year pro - Signed by Redskins in 2020

2019 recap - Norris wasn't in the NFL in 2019 after Rivera cut him after three seasons in Carolina.

2020 potential: In 28 NFL games over three seasons dating back to 2016, Norris has never made a catch. If he makes the roster it will be because of impressive special teams play. That's his chance.





Caleb Wilson - 7th round pick by the Cardinals in 2019 but never played in NFL. Hard to see a roster spot.

Marcus Baugh - Unsigned free agent two years removed from Ohio State that's never played in the NFL. Hard to see a roster spot.

Overall TE Projection: Barring a major move this looks like the weakest position group on the Redskins. Maybe Sprinkle emerges, or Rodgers stays healthy, or Hentges surprises, but don't count on it. There's a reason Rivera wanted Olsen and the team could strongly consider a tight end with the 66th overall pick in next week's NFL Draft.

Overall TE Grade: Nobody can look at this group right now and give it a passing grade. F.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Post Free Agency Roster Grades: Tight end position is biggest hole on team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington