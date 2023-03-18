Post-free agency mock draft as Browns add tantalizing youngsters

Step one of the off-season is well underway as the Cleveland Browns have added talent to their roster this week during NFL free agency. What better time for a 2023 NFL Mock Draft? The Browns needed to rebuild their defensive line for Jim Schwartz and have added an impressive young pass rusher as well as three defensive tackles including Dalvin Tomlinson.

After adding Juan Thornhill on Thursday the 2023 NFL Draft for the Browns will likely be with an eye past 2023. Having filled most of the starting roster holes in free agency the team won’t need rookies to have major roles barring injuries. Let’s look ahead at some young players that could develop into important role players in Cleveland.

Round 2, Pick 42: BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have improved the pass rush and likely aren’t looking for a starter in the draft. However, you can never have enough pass rushers and if a talent like BJ Ojulari falls into their lap they should pounce on it. Ojulari is an elite athlete with a great explosion off the line and impressive bend coming around the outside.

His technique needs to be tweaked but the raw talent and athleticism are well worth it. Getting an athlete like this for Jim Schwartz to develop opposite Myles Garrett would be a great outcome in the second round.

Round 3, Pick 98: Tyler Scott, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tyler Scott

The Browns still need a dynamic playmaker from the slot that can challenge a team vertically with elite speed. That is exactly what they get with Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott who is a big play waiting to happen. He has the body control to go with his speed which allows him to create separation and run away from defenses.

Round 4, Pick 111: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Cornerback, TCU

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

The Browns have loads of talent at the corner position but still lack a true nickel corner. The Greg Newsome experiment on the inside didn’t go well and he has expressed his desire not to play inside. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has the versatility to play in the slot and at safety and is an elite athlete though undersize at 5-foot-9.

Athletic and fast he can cover all over the field at any level against the athletic and quick slot players. He is a smooth runner who can flip his hips in an instant but can struggle to tackle in the open field. He is a lockdown-man coverage player that could develop into a great slot defender.

Round 4, Pick 126: Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Keondre Coburn

Keondre Coburn is a massive nose tackle at 6-foot-2 and 343 pounds that can eat blocks and double teams. He has a quick first step off the line of scrimmage that plays through the whistle every rep and makes plenty of effort plays as a result. He anchors the middle of the line in the run game and can shoot the gap with his quickness at his size.

Round 5, Pick 141: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Kuntz absolutely tore up the combine and tested out as an incredible athlete. When trying to take a chance on a player on day three of the draft you have to take a chance on traits and a guy with a perfect Relative Athletic Score of 10 is exactly the risk you take. He has great size at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds he is a willing blocker as well.

Round 5, Pick 143: Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns love versatile offensive linemen that move well in space like Washington’s Jaxson Kirkland. Kirkland has starting experience at both right guard and left tackle while in college that excels in pass protection. You can always use solid offensive linemen and Kirkland would be the quality depth that has time to develop with Bill Callahan.

Round 6, Pick 189: Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Keaton Mitchell is an explosive runner in the open field with the speed to run away from defenses. He has good vision and patience as a runner able to find cutback lanes for big gains. His acceleration could be better as it takes him a while to get up to speed but can fly when he does.

Round 7, Pick 230: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns could turn to the draft to find competition for Kellen Mond trying to win the backup quarterback role. Clayton Tune is a good athlete that uses his legs to both extend plays and get yardage on the ground. He doesn’t have a very big arm but his short and intermediate accuracy is pretty good.

