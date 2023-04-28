Post first round NFL Draft: Where Michigan football players may end up using mock draft simulator

Michigan football had one first-round draftee on Thursday night and that belonged to defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

The Dallas Cowboys took the massive defender with the 26th pick. You can read all about Smith and what draft experts think of him below.

Friday night starts the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be two rounds on Friday and the final four rounds will take place on Saturday afternoon. There are still several Michigan football players on the board and we should see at least one player selected on Friday night.

Using the mock draft simulator that we’ve been using, thanks to Pro Football Network, we are going to do another sim. and see where the rest of the Wolverine football players end up going.

Here is where the rest of the Michigan football players go using the updated simulator.

DJ Turner -- Round two, pick No. 50, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

During this sim. the Tampa Bay Bucs take DJ Turner. The Bucs do need to address their secondary, so Turner will have a chance to open game one as a starter.

Mike Morris -- Round four, pick No. 115, New Orleans Saints

photo by: Isaiah Hole

Mazi Smith was a popular name surrounding the Saints in the first round, but Dallas took him before the Saints could.

New Orleans needs some help on the line and an edge rusher could help a lot. This pick would make all the sense in the world.

Luke Schoonmaker -- Round four, pick No. 116, Green Bay Packers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Green Bay traded away Aaron Rodgers and now it’s the Jordan Love show. Love needs more weapons to throw the ball around. If Green Bay would select Schoonmaker, he could see the field early.

Olu Oluwatimi -- Round five, pick No. 147, Tennessee Titans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Olu Oluwatimi slips in this version of the mock draft. On Thursday, we did all seven rounds and he went in the fourth round. It’s very possible Oluwatimi hears his name called on Friday in round three, but it’s just as likely to see him go in the fourth or fifth round.

Ronnie Bell -- Round five, pick No. 166, Kansas City Chiefs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ronnie Bell landed in the fifth round during our simulated mock draft on Thursday and he does so yet again.

His draft stock may be rising as he is a reliable route runner and catcher.

Undrafted

jake moody michigan kicker

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Jake Moody, Gemon Green, Ryan Hayes, Brad Robbins, and Joel Honigford were all undrafted during this simulation.

It’s hard to believe Moody won’t get drafted though.

