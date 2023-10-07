Post Falls' run game too electric for Bengals

Oct. 7—Two fast-paced, hurry-up offenses clashed at Bengal Field on Friday night with the visiting Post Falls' torrid rushing attack proving to be too much to handle for Lewiston.

The Trojans racked up more than 300 rushing yards and pulled away in the fourth quarter to spoil Lewiston's football senior night, 42-21, in the 5A Inland Empire League opener for both teams.

"We got ourselves in some positions where we had good momentum, we just couldn't stack a good defensive series with a good offensive series or a good offensive series with a good defensive series it seemed like," Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said.

Here's how the game went down:

Trojans' up-tempo run game racks up big yardage

After the teams traded interceptions on each of their first two drives, it's no surprise both squads chose to focus on the run game most of the rest of the way.

And Post Falls (5-2, 1-0 5A IEL) ran the ball a whopping 47 times.

Senior running back Tevin Burns had 34 of those carries to the tune of 218 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Devin Burton added 104 yards and two scores.

Much like Lewiston's own up-tempo offense, the Trojans often snapped the ball just moments after the end of a play, and the Bengals struggled to keep up on defense.

"It's hard to get your communication in against these guys," Pancheri said. "It's really hard if you've got personnel things you've gotta try to take care of, you can't against it. They do a good job."

Turning point

Lewiston (3-4, 0-1) cut a 21-7 halftime Post Falls lead to 21-14 midway through the third quarter after a Jackson Lathen 14-yard score. Lathen, who scored his 10th TD of the season in the first quarter, bounced the run to the outside and dove over the pylon for the touchdown.

The Bengals then got a red-zone stop on defense on a jump-ball interception by senior Dayton Phillips.

But Lewiston couldn't take advantage of the turnover. Post Falls got the ball back with good field position and took just four plays to score on a Burton 4-yard TD to go up 28-14 late in the third quarter.

Lewiston never got closer the rest of the way.

"The score really doesn't tell the whole story," Post Falls coach Blaine Bennett said. "That was a tough halftime score, they had a little momentum then we got a couple there in the fourth quarter. A well-coached team and a very physical football team."

Lewiston honors seniors

The game was the last at Bengal Field for 23 Lewiston seniors.

Of the bunch, none had a bigger game than Lathen, who piled up 204 total yards and three touchdowns.

The running back's No. 21 jersey "got destroyed" in the fourth quarter, forcing Lathen to quickly switch to No. 81. He had his final 47 yards wearing the backup uniform.

Senior quarterback Drew Hottinger totaled 51 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one interception.

Two Lewiston senior defensive backs snagged interceptions — Jordan Bramlet in the first quarter and Phillips' in the third.

Senior kicker Alex Hernandez was a perfect 3-of-3 on extra points and Post Falls kicker Seth Martin was 6-of-6.

Next up, the Bengals play Lake City at 7 p.m. Friday in Coeur d'Alene.

"We've gotta go beat Lake City on the road," Pancheri said. "That's what we have to do, that's our whole focus is going to be taking care of this week, making sure we're as good as we can be and play the best game we can against Lake City."

Post Falls 14 7 7 14—42

Lewiston 7 0 7 7 — 21

First Quarter

Post Falls — Devin Burton 22 run (Seth Martin kick), 6:43.

Lewiston — Jackson Lathen 45 run (Alex Hernandez kick), 5:09.

Post Falls — Tevin Burns 14 run (Martin kick), 1:44.

Second Quarter

Post Falls — Burns 12 run (Martin kick), 10:54.

Third Quarter

Lewiston — Lathen 14 run (Hernandez kick), 7:42.

Post Falls — Burton 4 run (Martin kick), 0:59.

Fourth Quarter

Post Falls — Burns 3 run (Martin kick), 8:10.

Post Falls — Asher Bowie 29 pass from Isaac Mckeown (Martin kick), 5:58.

Lewiston — Jayden Cobley 3 run (Hernandez kick), 2:41.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Post Falls: Burns 34-218, Burton 11-104, Ayden Triana 1-1, Mckeown 1-(-3). Lewiston: Lathen 29-184, Drew Hottinger 12-82, Cobley 2-17, Tanner Irwin 1-1.

PASSING — Post Falls: Mckeown 12-16-2—158. Lewiston: Hottinger 7-13-1—51.

RECEIVING — Post Falls: Bowie 5-71. Troy Ostlund 3-52, Alex Shields 1-19, Austin Rutherford 2-14, Burns 1-2. Lewiston: Lathen 2-20, Rylen Gomez 1-13, Cobley 3-12, Drew Alldredge 1-6.

