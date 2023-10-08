Post Falls dispatches Lewiston in 5A volleyball clash

Oct. 8—The visiting Post Falls Trojans defeated the Lewiston Bengals, 3-1, in 5A Inland Empire League action on Saturday afternoon.

The first set went to extra points with the Bengals coming out ahead 26-24. From there, Post Falls showed its endurance and won the next three sets, 25-18, 25-12 and 25-20.

Lewiston is a young team without any seniors, making it a rebuilding year for the Bengals.

"Most of these girls are freshmen and came up from JV, so finding a new dynamic in leadership is important to us to try and figure out," Lewiston coach Halle White said.

Set one began with Lewiston taking a 2-0 lead with kills by junior Addy McKarcher and sophomore Piper Blinn. Post Falls went on a 3-point run to take the lead for the first time that evening.

The Trojans went on a small run, taking a 10-5 lead in the set before Lewiston called a timeout to regroup. Post Falls was focused throughout the night in finding any small gap in the Lewiston defense to strike.

Later in the set, with the Bengals down by four points, the team kept its composure. Junior Reese DeGroot made several digs to keep the ball alive and Lewiston was able to tie the set at 21-21. This time it was Post Falls that needed to call a timeout to regroup.

Lewiston had the momentum and was able to carry it to the finish, winning the set.

"We play really good transition offense that allows us to use all of our offensive options throughout the end of the rally," White said. "I teach relentless pursuit of the ball. No ball goes untouched or attacked. That's something we try to enforce at practice."

To start the second set, Lewiston struck first on a block kill by McKarcher and Blinn. Post Falls quickly recovered and went on another 3-point run.

Both teams were able to keep pace throughout the set, but Post Falls had the upperhand and won set two.

Set three was a difficult one for Lewiston. The Trojans, made up of five seniors and eight juniors, were beginning to show its experience over Lewiston and jumped to a 5-1 lead. The momentum had shifted and Post Falls now had a major advantage.

"My team is obviously quite skilled, but they don't hold energy very well right now," coach White said. "One thing we need to work on is staying calm and mentally tough."

Post Falls used its enforcers up front in seniors Kylie Munday and Samantha Andersen, both of whom had several block kills on the evening. The set ended with a large win for the Trojans.

Set four is where Lewiston showed its true grit. While Post Falls was attacking relentlessly, the Bengals wouldn't give in and attacked back. The set became tied in each of the first four points for each team.

When the set was tied 8-8, Post Falls began to slowly climb away with the lead. Lewiston made several saves and kept the rallies going, but the Post Falls attack was unending. Toward the end, the Trojans had a 22-15 lead. At three points away from defeat, Lewiston never gave up. TheBengals managed to score five points over six rallies, and giving the crowd a show before Post Falls hit its final two points for the set and match victory.

"They've gotten so much better this year," coach White said. "If you saw them at the beginning of the year and see them now, they're a completely different team, and that's what special about them."

Stat leaders for Lewiston included DeGroot with 12 kills and 20 digs. Emery McKarcher had 29 assits, 13 digs and four kills on the evening.