Post-Draft NFL Rankings

1. Lamar Jackson — Averaged 5.8 more points per game than any other QB in 2019.

2. Patrick Mahomes — Best player in the NFL was QB7 by average points in “down” season.

3. Dak Prescott — Prescott’s embarrassment of riches have made him too big to fail.

4. Deshaun Watson — Lost Nuk, but BOB’s stale play-calling supposedly replaced by OC Tim Kelly.

5. Kyler Murray — Retaining Kenyan Drake and adding Nuk made for perfect offseason.



6. Carson Wentz — Impressive down the stretch last season, Wentz has improved skill group.

7. Russell Wilson — Begged for more aggressive offense. Little evidence he will be obliged.

8. Tom Brady — Unprecedentedly old QB will have his best supporting cast in years.

9. Matt Ryan — Was shell of self following high-ankle sprain. Volume, strong skill group remain.

10. Matthew Stafford — Absent another change in offensive philosophy, Stafford will be undervalued.

11. Drew Brees — 2019 Brees was more consistent with higher upside than 2018 Brees.

12. Ben Roethlisberger — QB2 by average points in 2018, but that was one elbow surgery and Antonio Brown ago.

13. Aaron Rodgers — Scheme and supporting cast conspiring against rebound.

14. Daniel Jones — Jones had four 30-point games in 2019, zero others above 20.

15. Josh Allen — Hopefully Stefon Diggs can make up for 2019’s surprising lack of spiked weeks.

16. Ryan Tannehill — Potential Ponzi scheme, but Tanne has earned some benefit of the doubt.

17. Kirk Cousins — Vikes will remain established, but Gary Kubiak springs QBs.

18. Philip Rivers — Has an actual offensive line for first time in years.

19. Jared Goff — At career crossroads minus Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks.

20. Baker Mayfield — Atrocious 2019 play-action passer has play-action devotee in Kevin Stefanski.

21. Jimmy Garoppolo — I, for one, would like to know if Jimmy Garoppolo is good.

22. Joe Burrow — Coming off greatest season in NCAA history to deceptively deep supporting cast.

23. Teddy Bridgewater — Deep, enviable group of weapons, but the upside has never been there.

24. Derek Carr — Raiders’ draft class last-ditch effort to increase Carr’s explosiveness.

25. Drew Lock — Has quite the spiked week arsenal at this disposal.

26. Sam Darnold — Promising play in second half of season, but receiver corps scarcely improved.

27. Tua Tagovailoa — Could be a real rookie gate crasher.

28. Jarrett Stidham — Bill Belichick appears to have complete faith.

1. Christian McCaffrey — 223 receptions over past two seasons 61 more than any other RB.

2. Saquon Barkley — Averaged 163 yards from scrimmage for the five games he was at full health.

3. Dalvin Cook — Cook tired in 2019, but three-down back for Kubiak nice place to be.

4. Ezekiel Elliott — Has cleared 1,300 yards rushing in 3-of-3 non-shortened seasons.

5. Derrick Henry — Negative: Doesn’t catch passes. Positive: Unstoppable force with 30 TDs in past 31 games.

6. Alvin Kamara — Zero 100-yard rushing efforts in 2019 but 10 five-catch days. Ankle wreaked havoc.

7. Aaron Jones — Renders committees obsolete, but AJ Dillon now highest-drafted RB on roster.

8. Joe Mixon — Mixon averaged 124 YFS as focal point of offense in second half of the season.

9. Josh Jacobs — Bruising/elusive Jacobs’ huge rookie year came despite debilitating shoulder issue.

10. Kenyan Drake — Cardinals believed in what they saw. Fantasy players should, too.

11. Nick Chubb — Elite pure runner, but full season of Kareem Hunt, new coach are variables.

12. Miles Sanders — As advertised, Sanders’ three-down skill-set destined for fantasy glory.

13. Austin Ekeler — Poor man’s CMC graduating from 1B status to 1A. Three 15-carry games in career.

14. Chris Carson — Addicted to out-playing Rashaad Penny. Both have injuries. Carson’s less serious.

15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire — Andy Reid has RB magic touch. CEH has lab-created fantasy skills.

16. David Johnson — Hard to know what’s left. Impossible to ignore what Texans gave up.

17. Leonard Fournette — Three TDs on 341 touches is unfathomable scoring failure.

18. Todd Gurley — Knee reports were more than just innuendo.

19. Melvin Gordon — No stranger to two-man backfields. MG's usage might not change much.

20. Devin Singletary — Bills never fully committed last year. Will remain two-man backfield.

21. Jonathan Taylor — Golden opportunity to hit HRs behind elite offensive line.

22. Mark Ingram — Slid right into his Saints role in BAL, but age is creeping (30) and depth chart thickening.

23. James Conner — Conner did not quell durability concerns in 2019.

24. David Montgomery — Wasn’t the Kareem Hunt the Bears were looking for. Second chance incoming.

25. Le'Veon Bell — Jets improved offensive line but also added undead zombie Frank Gore.

26. Matt Breida — Underappreciated back landed in the right place.

27. Ke’Shawn Vaughn — The road to overtake Ronald Jones is paved with gold.

28. Raheem Mostert — Anything from No. 1 to No. 3 back is a realistic possibility.

29. James White — RB3 viability in question with his guardian angel now a Buc.

30. Kareem Hunt — Hunt would be an RB1 in a perfect world, but won’t even be RB2 behind Chubb.

31. D’Andre Swift — Tough situation to predict, but Patricia has signalled lack of faith in Kerryon for some time now.

32. Sony Michel — Surprisingly good draft and FA for Michel after brutal 2019.

33. Cam Akers — At least right now, Akers is the best upside gamble in three-man backfield.

34. Derrius Guice — Upside remains, but the downside has become pervasive.

35. Ronald Jones — I like Vaughn’s chances more, but we must monitor RoJo in TB12’s backfield.

36. Darrell Henderson — Akers’ selection a big blow, but Henderson has nice post-hype sleeper profile.



1. Michael Thomas — Modern passing emblem. Somewhere between Antonio Brown and Percy Harvin.

2. DeAndre Hopkins — Set to play alpha dog role for play-caller who might actually scheme him open.

3. Tyreek Hill — Should come roaring back after injury-marred 2019.

4. Davante Adams — Has become of Edelman-ian importance to Aaron Rodgers.

5. Julio Jones — Held below 1,400 yards for first time in six seasons … with 1,394. TDs an issue.

6. Kenny Golladay — Finished as WR3 in standard and WR9 in PPR even with Stafford hurt.

7. Chris Godwin — An Antonio Brown in the making for Tom Brady?

8. Mike Evans — Can Brady connect with Evans down the field?

9. Adam Thielen — 69/866/9 over past 18 games but primed for post-Diggs rebound.

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster — Maintains immense upside despite everything-went-wrong 2019.

11. D.J. Moore — 23-year-old Moore has already had success with a variety of QBs.

12. Odell Beckham — WR1 overall always in the range of OBJ outcomes, but injuries have mounted.

13. Allen Robinson — Beat the Trubisky system. Nick Foles not afraid to take shots down the field.

14. Courtland Sutton — Has shown Hopkins-ian ability to dominate with any quarterback.

15. DK Metcalf — Old-fashioned soul reaver down the field has top-eight potential.

16. D.J. Chark — Exploded modest 2019 expectations. Freak of nature athlete who has now put it on NFL film.

17. Amari Cooper — With CeeDee Lamb in the mix, we may have already seen Cooper’s Cowboys peak.

18. Keenan Allen — Has kicked early-career injury issues, but must adjust to conservative new QB.

19. T.Y. Hilton — 0-for-2 on 1K campaigns without Luck. Rivers’ remaining arm strength big Q.

20. Robert Woods — Ninth in receiving yards over past two seasons. Brandin Cooks gone.

21. DeVante Parker — Was fifth in yards, fourth in touchdowns and ninth in YPC. New OC, new QB.

22. Stefon Diggs — Sometimes the grass is greener. Other times, it’s Josh Allen.

23. A.J. Brown — YAC monster had third fewest catches (52) of any player to reach 1,000 yards in the decade.

24. Terry McLaurin — Chaos curbed what could have been an OROY 2019.

25. Calvin Ridley — Sixth in receiving touchdowns (17) over the past two seasons.

26. Cooper Kupp — Posted just 369 yards over Rams’ final eight games. 792 over first eight.

27. Julian Edelman — Nothing but variables in Pats offense right now.

28. Jarvis Landry — Browns O uncertain. Is Stefanski as run crazed as Zimmer made him appear?

29. Will Fuller — 11 games last season were second most of his career.

30. Tyler Lockett — Weird injuries played a part, but Lockett may have been Wally Pipp’d as No. 1.

31. Deebo Samuel — Needs more production on non-manufactured touches, but opens year as No. 1.

32. Tyler Boyd — 18th in receiving (2,074) since 2018, but AJG remaining and Tee Higgins joining fog outlook.

33. Marquise Brown — Healthy offseason for a player who was ahead of schedule as a rookie.

34. Darius Slayton — Only 11 wide receivers had more yards after Week 10. Big-play upside.

35. Jamison Crowder — Big Edelman/Landry energy. Targets remain for the taking.

36. Michael Gallup — Quietly 20th in receiving last season but now subject to three-man rotation.

37. A.J. Green — Going on 32, Green has played 35-of-64 games over the past four seasons.

38. Brandin Cooks — QB makes plays down the field, but can BOB free him?

39. Mecole Hardman — Averaged 11.5 YAC as a rookie. Lol.

40. Sterling Shepard — Closed 2019 with 20 catches in three games.

41. John Brown — No longer the No. 1 for volatile quarterback.

42. Christian Kirk — Baffling 2019. Was less explosive with Kyler Murray than Josh Rosen.

43. Marvin Jones — Always defies expectations but now on the wrong side of 30.

44. Mike Williams — Averaged whopping 20.4 yards per catch but awful fit with Herbert’s skill-set.

45. Robby Anderson — Poor QB fit in crowded receiver corps.

46. Jalen Reagor — Set up to make instant rookie impact for offense that wants more deep passing.

47. Curtis Samuel — 2019 disappointment now in three-way battle for WR targets.

48. Diontae Johnson — Closed with 23/257/2 over final four games.

1. Travis Kelce — Fifth in receiving since 2018. Hasn’t missed game with injury since 2013.

2. George Kittle — Injury curbed Kittle’s explosiveness, but he still eased to top-two finish.

3. Mark Andrews — 15.6 percent of Andrews’ 64 grabs found end zone. Was rarely 100 percent.

4. Zach Ertz — Dallas Goedert is rising, but Ertz should remain target hog.

5. Evan Engram — Injuries have sapped Engram’s overall production, but rate stats remain elite.

6. Hunter Henry — Still only 25 years old. QB play could be shaky.

7. Darren Waller — Raiders target competition poised to be much fiercer.

8. Rob Gronkowski — Even a slowing Gronk averaged imposing 14.5 yards per catch in 2018.

9. Tyler Higbee — Brandin Cooks’ departure helped solidify floor and open up ceiling.

10. Austin Hooper — 2019 likely career year, but it would have been even bigger without three missed games.

11. Mike Gesicki — Was fourth in tight end targets (59) after Week 9.

12. Jared Cook — Safe floor after you miss out on the more exciting ceiling bets.

13. Jack Doyle — With Ebron gone, Doyle should return to ancestral low-end TE1 range.

14. Noah Fant — Fant has top-five upside but suddenly much more target competition.

15. Dallas Goedert — Will have difficult time rising above low-end TE1 status.

16. T.J. Hockenson — Took his rookie lumps. Danny Amendola’s departure would have helped.

17. Eric Ebron — Ready for a Rudolph-ian — Cook-ian? — role with Steelers, though Vance remains.

18. Hayden Hurst — Was Matt Ryan targeting Austin Hooper or the tight end position?

19. Greg Olsen — Seahawks’ move for Olsen was surprisingly aggressive.

20. Dawson Knox — The Bills forced Knox’s rookie development. Will be needed in the red zone.

21. Irv Smith — Simply offers more upside than Kyle Rudolph at this stage.

22. Jonnu Smith — Has looked ready for more during his two cups of coffee.

23. Chris Herndon — 2019 as lost as it gets, but Jets’ lack of TE additions a vote of confidence.

24. Jace Sternberger — Sliding into Jimmy Graham’s old role, but has more postseason catches (three) than regular (zero).

