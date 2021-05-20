Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings: Where do Chargers rank?

Gavino Borquez
·2 min read
While acquisitions could still be made, the 2021 Chargers roster is constructed heading into organized team activities (OTAs).

General manager Tom Telesco did a fine job of bringing in talent through free agency and the draft as they look to get back in the playoffs under first-year head coach Brandon Staley.

So with a fairly new look, how is Los Angeles viewed by the critics nationally?

The Athletic: 9th

“If you have an agnostic football fan in your life who has been waiting to find the right team to root for, it might be a good time to suggest jumping on the Chargers bandwagon. Home games in southern California. Great uniforms. And Justin Herbert, one of the league’s most fun quarterbacks to watch. Los Angeles is a legit Super Bowl sleeper.

The Chargers made the wise decision to reshape their offensive line — four new projected starters — after finishing 31st in pass-block win rate last season. They had the fourth-most injured defense with Derwin James missing the entire season and Joey Bosa playing just 53 percent of the snaps. And the coaching staff was a disaster with game management. The pieces are in place for Herbert to develop into a star and the defense to be a top-10 unit. That means a high ceiling for the Chargers.”

Sports Illustrated: 14th

“The Chargers are starting over with a new coach, and Brandon Staley has a lot of talent to work with on both sides of the ball. Some new vibes could be good for a snakebitten franchise that has spent years seemingly coming so close and finding almost comical ways to fall short.”

CBS Sports: 19th

“They did a lot of good things to improve the offense around Justin Herbert, especially up front on the offensive line. There will be at least three new starters, which had to happen.”

The New York Post: 20th

“QB Justin Herbert won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and is just scratching the surface. Especially now that he has improved protection with All-Pro center Corey Linsley and first-round OT Rashawn Slater.”

NFL.com: 15th

“We liked the sensible nature of the Chargers’ draft. The team used its first-round pick, 13th overall, on Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater, considered by some to be the best offensive lineman in this class. The team’s second-round selection, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., addresses another major area of need. The team’s next two picks — wide receiver Josh Palmer and tight end Tre’ McKitty in Round 3 — provide more weapons for Justin Herbert as he looks to build off his record-breaking rookie season. The Bolts got better this offseason.”

USA Today: 19th

“Their best addition in 2021? How about former All-Pro S Derwin James, who’s missed 27 of his last 32 games — including all of 2020 with a torn meniscus.”

    Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.