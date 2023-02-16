Post Derek Carr cut Raiders mock draft roundup

1
Levi Damien
·3 min read

On Valentines Day, Derek Carr became an eligible NFL bachelor. Free to jump in the dating pool to find his next team. That wasn’t some kind of cruel joke being played by the Raiders to cut him on that day specifically, it’s just how it worked out.

If he were on the roster by February 15, his contract guarantees would’ve kicked in. So, on Tuesday, he was set free.

The move has been expected for some time, so you’d think the mock drafts out there would mostly have reflected that fact. The only question being if those making those predictions think the Raiders will go with a veteran acquisition or use their pick at 7th overall to fill the need.

To see what they’re saying, we put together some 46 different mock draft picks going back one month. Here are the results.

Date

Source

Player

Feb 15

ESPN (McShay)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 15

CBS Sports (Trapasso)

*pick traded for Aaron Rodgers*

Feb 15

San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 14

NFL Draft Blitz (Vogel)

Jaelyn Duncan, T, Maryland

Feb 14

Clutch Points (Johrendt)

Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Feb 14

Pro Football Network (Broback)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 14

Walter Football (Cherepinsky)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Feb 14

CBS Sports (Wilson)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 14

CBS Sports (Stackpole)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Feb 14

CBS Sports (Edwards)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 14

Football Outsiders (Robinson)

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Feb 14

College Football News (Fiutak)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 13

Draftwire (Easterling)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Feb 13

33rd Team

Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech

Feb 13

Walter Football (Campbell)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Feb 13

FOX Sports (McIntyre)

Broderick Jones, T, Georgia

Feb 13

NFL media (Reuter)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Feb 13

Pro Football Focus (Renner)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Feb 13

Draft Countdown (Menendez)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 13

Tankathon

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 12

The Draft Network (Weissman)

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Feb 11

Touchdown Wire (Farrar)

Will Anderson, ED, Alabama

Feb 11

Sporting News (Iyer)

Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Feb 11

Pro Football Network (Fragoza)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Feb 10

College Sports Wire (Conn)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 10

NFL media (Frelund)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 10

CBS Sports (Fornelli)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 10

Pro Football Network (Miller)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Feb 9

Drafttek

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 8

The Athletic (Lee)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 7

NFL media (Zierlein)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 6

ESPN (Miller)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 6

Draft Network (Crabbs)

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Feb 6

Draft Countdown (Hallam)

Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Feb 5

Pro Football Network (Cummings)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Feb 3

NFL media (Edholm)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Feb 2

Pro Football Network (Hasan)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Feb 2

Yahoo! Sports (McDonald)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Jan 31

Athlon Sports (Fischer)

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Jan 30

The Draft Network (Marino)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Jan 30

Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Jan 30

SB Nation (Schofield)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Jan 30

The Athletic (Baumgardner)

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Jan 26

Pro Football Focus (Mosher)

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Jan 23

NFL media (Brooks)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Jan 20

NFL media (Jeremiah)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Jan 17

The Athletic (Brugler)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Most picked players: Peter Skoronski (12), Will Levis (9), Paris Johnson Jr (8), Anthony Richardson (4), CJ Stroud (4)

Picks by position: Tackle (22), Quarterback (19), Cornerback (2), Edge rusher (2), Defensive Interior (1), Running back (1)

Offense: 42

Defense: 5

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories