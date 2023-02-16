Post Derek Carr cut Raiders mock draft roundup
On Valentines Day, Derek Carr became an eligible NFL bachelor. Free to jump in the dating pool to find his next team. That wasn’t some kind of cruel joke being played by the Raiders to cut him on that day specifically, it’s just how it worked out.
If he were on the roster by February 15, his contract guarantees would’ve kicked in. So, on Tuesday, he was set free.
The move has been expected for some time, so you’d think the mock drafts out there would mostly have reflected that fact. The only question being if those making those predictions think the Raiders will go with a veteran acquisition or use their pick at 7th overall to fill the need.
To see what they’re saying, we put together some 46 different mock draft picks going back one month. Here are the results.
Date
Source
Player
Feb 15
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 15
*pick traded for Aaron Rodgers*
Feb 15
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 14
Jaelyn Duncan, T, Maryland
Feb 14
Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson
Feb 14
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 14
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Feb 14
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 14
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Feb 14
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 14
CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Feb 14
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 13
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Feb 13
Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech
Feb 13
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Feb 13
Broderick Jones, T, Georgia
Feb 13
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Feb 13
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Feb 13
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 13
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 12
CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Feb 11
Will Anderson, ED, Alabama
Feb 11
Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Feb 11
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Feb 10
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 10
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 10
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 10
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Feb 9
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 8
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 7
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 6
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 6
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Feb 6
Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Feb 5
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Feb 3
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Feb 2
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Feb 2
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Jan 31
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Jan 30
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Jan 30
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Jan 30
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Jan 30
CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Jan 26
CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Jan 23
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Jan 20
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Jan 17
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Most picked players: Peter Skoronski (12), Will Levis (9), Paris Johnson Jr (8), Anthony Richardson (4), CJ Stroud (4)
Picks by position: Tackle (22), Quarterback (19), Cornerback (2), Edge rusher (2), Defensive Interior (1), Running back (1)
Offense: 42
Defense: 5