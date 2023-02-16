Post Derek Carr cut Raiders mock draft roundup

On Valentines Day, Derek Carr became an eligible NFL bachelor. Free to jump in the dating pool to find his next team. That wasn’t some kind of cruel joke being played by the Raiders to cut him on that day specifically, it’s just how it worked out.

If he were on the roster by February 15, his contract guarantees would’ve kicked in. So, on Tuesday, he was set free.

The move has been expected for some time, so you’d think the mock drafts out there would mostly have reflected that fact. The only question being if those making those predictions think the Raiders will go with a veteran acquisition or use their pick at 7th overall to fill the need.

To see what they’re saying, we put together some 46 different mock draft picks going back one month. Here are the results.

Most picked players: Peter Skoronski (12), Will Levis (9), Paris Johnson Jr (8), Anthony Richardson (4), CJ Stroud (4)

Picks by position: Tackle (22), Quarterback (19), Cornerback (2), Edge rusher (2), Defensive Interior (1), Running back (1)

Offense: 42

Defense: 5

