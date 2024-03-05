Advertisement

Post-combine mock draft roundup: Who do Rams take in these 15 mocks?

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The 2024 NFL combine is in the books, with general managers, coaches and scouts now going back to the film to watch some of the standout prospects in Indianapolis. With the major pre-draft events now in the rearview mirror, it’s all about meeting with prospects and evaluating their potential.

Experts everywhere released their latest batch of mock drafts following the combine, which means we get a fresh look at who they expect the Rams to take in Round 1. In this roundup, three have them taking Cooper DeJean, three have them taking Laiatu Latu, and the rest feature nine different players.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire