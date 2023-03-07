Post-combine 7-round mock draft for Packers featuring Aaron Rodgers trade

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is over and the potential is growing for Aaron Rodgers to be traded to the New York Jets.

Here’s a quick run through the mock draft simulator at Pro Football Focus for the Green Bay Packers, assuming Rodgers is traded to the Jets for the 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft. (Note: It’s certainly possible the compensation in a Rodgers trade will be much more, but the idea here was to keep it as simple as possible. Also, he’s a soon-to-be 40-year-old quarterback who might only play one more season.)

The seven-round results, featuring 12 total picks for the Packers:

Van Ness gives the Packers a versatile and high-upside rusher who has all the size and athleticism the team covets in defensive front prospects. He could be a disruptive down lineman or stand-up edge rusher based on his development. Imagine the power in a front featuring Van Ness, Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt.

From there, the Packers went with three-straight pass-catchers, transforming the weapons around Jordan Love, especially at tight end. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a slot dynamo and would team perfectly with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to give the Packers three young, dynamic receivers to build around, while Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft rehaul the tight end position for 2023 and beyond. This is a terrific tight end class, and the Packers could easily double-dip to rebuild the position. Moro Ojomo helps replace Dean Lowry, speedster Keaton Mitchell provides depth at running back long term, and Earl Bostick Jr. gives the Packers another athletic offensive lineman to develop.

From there, the Packers got four developmental defensive players in the seventh round, including two safeties. The team may prioritize the secondary much earlier in the draft, especially with the question marks at safety, but free agency is another option to build depth here. The draft ends with Clayton Tune, a quarterback the Packers can start developing behind Love.

