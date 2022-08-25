Post-Broncos 53-man roster projection for the Bills

Here is Bills Wire’s latest 53-man roster projection for the Buffalo Bills following their 45-12 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the preseason:

Quarterback

Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Roster (2): Josh Allen, Case Keenum

Cut(s): Matt Barkley

Barkley played well against the Colts and Broncos. Keenum had a needed bounce-back, which reassures us this position group will not change.

Running back

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Roster (5): Devin Singletary, James Cook, Zack Moss, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam Cut(s): Duke Johnson, Raheem Blackshear The first two preseason games really showed Blackshear has some game. Johnson also displayed he has something left in the tank as well. Unfortunately for them, the top three backs in Singletary, Cook and Moss all showed out against the Broncos, including two TDs from Moss. This group might be settled. Jones is a key special teamer as well while Gilliam was just signed to an extension. A telling sign.

Tight end

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Roster (2): Dawson Knox, O.J. Howard Cut(s): Quintin Morris, Tommy Sweeney Sweeney and Morris both have had some positive run during the preseason. Still, the Bills could bank on at least one of them, if not both, landing on the practice squad.

Wide receiver

Buffalo Bills’ Khalil Shakir. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Roster (7): Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir, Jake Kumerow, Isaiah Hodgins

Cut(s): Tanner Gentry, Neil Pau’u

Injury designation: Marquez Stevenson

Tavon Austin was released by the Bills which helps a little, but the writing was on the wall there. He wasn’t featuring much at all during the preseason.

The question comes down to Hodgins and the Bills might not feel safe about him making it to the practice squad right now. There certainly is a world where Hodgins is cut, though.

Story continues

Despite his preseason fumble, Kumerow’s special teams prowess keeps him safer than Hodgins.

Stevenson’s status is in jeopardy for opening day, per coach Sean McDermott. He is sidelined with a foot injury. Putting him on injured reserve helps the Bills open a roster spot.

Offensive line

Rodger Saffold #76 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Roster (9): Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Greg Mancz, David Quessenberry, Bobby Hart

Injury (1): Ike Boettger

Cut(s): Jacob Capra, Alec Anderson, Tanner Owen, Greg Van Roten, Luke Tenuta

The change from our last projection is Tenuta out and Hart in. Tenuta has gotten some opportunities, but has struggled. The Bills will likely feel he can land on the practice squad as Hart has played steadier and is a veteran presence.

Boettger officially was placed on the PUP list. He will miss at least four games due to an Achilles injury sustained in 2021.

Defensive line

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (9): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Greg Rousseau

Cut(s): Eli Ankou, Prince Emili, Mike Love, Kingsley Jonathan, Brandin Bryant, Daniel Joseph, C.J. Brewer

This unit was added to a lot this offseason. Despite that, things haven’t really changed. The roster has been set for awhile in the defensive trenches.

Linebacker

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Roster (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson, Baylon Spector

Suspended: Andre Smith

Cut(s): Joe Giles-Harris

Spector, a seventh-round rookie hasn’t been perfect even though some make it seem that way. He leaves something to be desired in coverage, but there’s no doubting that his play around the line of scrimmage is nothing like a Round 7 guy. There might be something here.

The rest has been set for some time. Dodson looks poised to start 2022 as the No. 3 linebacker while Matakevich’s value on special teams speaks for itself.

Cornerback

Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Roster (6): Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Siran Neal, Christian Benford, Cam Lewis

Injury: Tre’Davious White

Cut(s): Nick McCloud, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Jordan Miller

When Boettger landed on the PUP list, White did not. That was really interesting, but it’s still very bold to predict that he’ll end up being ready for opening day. Even if White sits four games on the injury designation, that’s still a very fast return from an ACL injury.

Benford has been the talk of training camp. The sixth-round rookie has rotated with top pick Elam at times. That gives the Bills some welcomed flexibility in the secondary without White.

Safety

=Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin

Cut(s): Josh Thomas

Unfortunately for Thomas, another group pretty straight forward. He’ll likely be a practice squad candidate.

Special teams

Buffalo Bills assistant special teams coach Matthew Smiley speaks with kicker Tyler Bass (2). (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Roster (3): Tyler Bass, Matt Araiza, Reid Ferguson

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire