‘Post-birth, I’ve almost felt like I’m unwelcome’ – mothers being let down on return to sport

British Cycling has been accused of not caring about athletes when they return to the sport after having children.

Double Paralympic champion Lora Fachie also says the governing body made her feel “unwelcome” when she came back to training following the birth of her son.

It is one example a Telegraph Sport investigation has found of sportswomen not receiving adequate support after becoming mothers.

Para-cyclist Fachie’s comments echo criticisms from sailor Clarisse Crémer, who says that there is “work to be done” to improve maternity rights in sport having been dropped by her sponsor after giving birth.

Other sporting figures to have spoken out about the troubling issues they have faced when returning to sport after having a child include Icelandic footballer Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, who won a landmark case against former club Lyon earlier this year after they failed to pay her salary while on maternity leave, and former Wales scrum-half Jade Knight, who retired from international rugby citing a lack of support for mothers.

The improved maternity policies rolled out by several governing bodies in response to previous complaints indicated that sport was taking a step in the right direction, but the experiences of the likes of Fachie suggest that there is still a way to go before athletes feel reassured that they can have children without fear of jeopardising their career.

‘I was made to feel unwelcome after pregnancy’

When UK Sport announced its new pregnancy guidelines in November 2021 it was seen as a watershed moment in the campaign to improve maternity rights for athletes in Olympic and Paralympic sports.

As well as outlining timelines for return and appropriate risk assessments, the new guidance ensures that athletes who become pregnant will receive their full APA funding, a lottery-funded grant which goes directly to athletes and contributes to their living and sporting costs, throughout their pregnancy and for up to nine months post-childbirth.

However, Liverpool-born Fachie, who has won two Paralympic gold medals, says she has been “let down” by the postnatal support offered to her by British Cycling, after giving birth to her son in October 2022.

“Post-birth, my experience hasn’t been great. I feel like I’ve almost been discouraged from returning to sport by British Cycling,” she admits. “I’ve almost felt like I’m unwelcome, I’m not wanted back on the squad. They’ve found someone else to replace me on the tandem and me wanting to return is giving them a bigger headache, so they’d almost like to pretend it’s not happening.”

Fachie says that although British Cycling followed the improved UK Sport guidelines and gave her appropriate care throughout her pregnancy, she has received a lack of support from the governing body since giving birth, particularly when it comes to her mental health.

“I was going through a lot of postnatal issues, I was desperate to breastfeed my son and I was really struggling. I was referred by the NHS for postnatal depression, but throughout that time no psychological support came through from British Cycling,” she says.

Fachie, who is aiming to make it to the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow alongside husband and fellow Paralympian Neil Fachie this summer, expressed her frustration that British Cycling had not gone beyond the UK Sport guidelines and offered more personal care.

“It’s little things. You’re there to win medals, and if you’re not winning medals you’re just a number. These last few months have been a real reminder that on a personal level they couldn’t care less about you.”

When approached for comment, British Cycling maintained that the wellbeing of their riders is their “number one priority”. British Cycling performance director Stephen Park CBE said: “Our coaching and wider support teams have been working incredibly closely with Lora, and are now supporting her with a collaborative and progressive return to full training.

“Riders are regularly reminded of the additional mental health and medical support available to them if required. We will continue to listen to Lora and others to understand where we can further strengthen the support we offer.”

UK Sport also reiterated their commitment to supporting mothers “both on and off the field of play” in wake of Fachie’s experience, and announced that they will be publishing updated guidelines later this summer.

“The publication of our pregnancy guidance was an important step forward, and so far 13 athletes from 12 sports have been supported through their pregnancy,” said UK Sport CEO Sally Munday. “We are determined to continue to drive forward progress on equality and power a diverse and inclusive Olympic and Paralympic family.”

‘Women don’t want an advantage, just a chance’

Clarisse Crémer is no stranger to the obstacles faced by athletes after having children. The French sailor, who is the fastest woman to sail solo around the world, was dropped by her sponsor, Banque Populaire, ahead of the 2024 Vendée Globe – a sailing race so tough it has been dubbed ‘the Everest of the seas’ – after giving birth last year. Banque Populaire insisted that sponsoring Crémer was too big a risk after a change in qualification rules for the race put her at a disadvantage due to her time away from sailing.

Crémer believes the underlying issue is that women are seen as incapable of having both a demanding career and a child. “Becoming a mother is not a disease, it's not a wound,” she laughs. “There's a lot of work to be done on the perception of what it is to have a baby and to have ambitious careers as well. For some people it’s quite normal that a woman has to choose [between the two], and that has to improve.

“We are not asking for any kind of advantage or privilege. Of course it’s always going to be a challenge, but you just want the rules and the general environment in your sport to make it possible.”

Crémer, who is now hoping to qualify for next year’s Vendée Globe after new sponsor L’Occitane en Provence stepped in, is hopeful that women may be helped by her experience in the future. The World Sailing Trust has made six recommendations to support better maternity policies in sailing, including assistance on returning to the sport postpartum, and Crémer says that the Vendée Globe organisers will also be taking maternity rights into consideration in future.

“Obviously, I didn’t choose what happened to me,” she said. “I think the echo that it had shows that it’s a huge topic for many women, so in that sense I’m happy and proud that I used my voice. It’s a privilege to have a platform.”

‘Ground-breaking’ policies to be put to the test

Some sports, such as rugby and football, have responded to growing calls for improved maternity rights for elite athletes by introducing new policies aimed at better protecting players.

The Football Association’s policy, introduced in 2022, states that any Women’s Super League or Championship player going on maternity leave will be paid 100 per cent of her weekly wage for the first 14 weeks.

The Rugby Football Union has described its approach as “ground-breaking”, with a new policy guaranteeing 26 weeks of full pay to contracted England women’s players on maternity leave, as well as a contract extension of at least 12 months if it is due to be renegotiated.

RFU people director Paula Grant said: “Having a family and being a professional athlete should not be mutually exclusive. Our goal is to ensure players feel supported in the decision they make to become a parent.”

However, these changes do not represent a complete solution. The new policy only applies to contracted England players; there is no single maternity policy for teams in the Allianz Premier 15s, the top level of domestic rugby in England, so those who are not eligible for the Red Roses or are not contracted to the national team will not have access to these rights.

The policies introduced by the RFU and FA are also yet to be meaningfully tested due to their recency. England lock Abbie Ward has described herself as “a guinea pig” for the RFU as she is the first Red Roses player to be on maternity leave and it is likely that the policy will be adapted depending on her experiences.

Although positive changes are being made, there appears to be a long way to go before maternity rights in sport are no longer an issue.

