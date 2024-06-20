Post 9 gearing up for another busy baseball week

The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers went 1-2-1 last weekend in the well-known John Hayes Invitational Legion Baseball Tournament in Terre Haute, Ind.

The Bombers beat Elsberry, Mo. 7-2, and lost to West Terre Haute 7-3 and Princeton Post 25 11-1. The Bombers tied John E. Heyen Post 501 1-1.

“In two games our pitching was great,” Bombers coach Matt Freeman said. “However, we struggled offensively and our defense had some lapses. It was tough sledding at the plate, but Carter Kimmel threw great against Elsberry.

Talan Cartwright had a big game at the plate in Post 9’s 7-2 win over Elsberry. Cartwright doubled in two runs. Logen Thomas singled to score a run. Michael Chaney drove in a run when he hit into a fielder’s choice.

Carter Kimmel was strong on the pitcher’s mound, striking out eight and walking one while giving up three hits.

Joshua Mayes and Cartwright each had two hits, with Cartwright going 2-for-4.

In the 7-3 loss to Terre Haute, Thomas was 2-for-3 at the plate. Aiden Wells, Mayes and Thomas each drove in a run. Peyton Cary took the pitching loss, allowing five hits, three earned runs, while striking out five and walking two.

Cartwright had a sacrifice RBI to score the lone run against Princeton Post 25. Princeton scored nine runs on three hits in the fourth inning.

Cayden Crabtree had a bunt single in the bottom of the ninth for the Bombers that helped Eli DeBoer score the tying run after he had singled in the 1-1 game with Post 501.

That left the Bombers 4-3-1 heading into this busy week now. The Bombers made a comeback but fell 6-5 at Evansville Pate on Tuesday.

Cartwright was 2-for-3 in the game. Wells, Chaney, Cartwright and Thomas each drove in a run for the Bombers.

The Bombers now travel to Princeton Post 25 on Thursday. The Bombers return Friday to Kamuf Park for a matchup with American Legion Post 224 at 6:30 p.m.

The Owensboro Bombers won their first game of the season at Kamuf Park last Tuesday, 12-11, over Newburgh (Ind.) in walk-off fashion, scoring on an error. Crabtree put the ball and play with the error to get Paxton Gardner Jr. home. Gardner had singled.