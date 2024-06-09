Post 9 Bombers have experience, talent on team

The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers have a strong roster for their American Legion season with some notable names from 3rd Region baseball teams.

The Bombers start their summer baseball season Saturday with a road trip to Madisonville for games against Lyon County and Oldham County at Hopkins County Central.

Post 9 will open its home season Tuesday against Evansville Pate at 6:30 p.m. at Kamuf Park, the home field for Brescia University.

“We’ve got guys from Catholic, Apollo, Muhlenberg, one kid from Henderson, one kid from Ohio County,” said Matt Freeman, who is the Bombers head coach and has Gary Haire as an assistant coach. “This year we have quite a few more graduated seniors than we had in the past. We have got three college freshmen who have come back, they are the young 19 age group. We probably have more upperclassmen than before. We’re expecting them to do big things.

“We’re fortunate in the 3rd Region, you look at coaching, some of those guys been around a long time. With their experience and systems, they develop quality players with physical attributes, but also have players with high baseball IQ and leadership qualities.”

A couple of big returnees for the Bombers are pitchers Noah Cook from Apollo and Peyton Cary from Muhlenberg County. Both just finished their high school careers, and Cook will move on to play at Morehead State, while Cook will play baseball at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

“Cary and Cook is the best one-two pitching combo we’ve had in the last eight or nine years,” Freeman said. “They are very good, very experienced, we’re going to lean on them heavily.”

The Bombers reached the American Legion national regional after winning the Kentucky state championship. The Bombers went 1-2 in the national regional.

In addition to Cary and Cook, here are the rest of the players on the Bombers’ roster.

Talan Cartwright, Grayson Smith, Easton Blandford, Cayden Crabtree, Aiden Wells, Davey Hiner, Braxton Franey, Joshua Mayes, Eli DeBorer, Michael Chaney, Carter Kimmel, Deuce Sims, Eli Blair, Houston Flynn, Paxton Gardner, Logen Thomas.

“We keep 17 of 18 on the roster, and we have good bats among those,” Freeman said. “We strive to make kids better people. We work on fundamental baseball in the summer. We want to see kids get better, mentally as well as physically. We sit down with them and evaluate every week. Before the season we will sit down with each individual and go over roles, expectations for them. They know if they reach their individual goals, we will achieve our team goals. Have some high expectations for this group.”