Post 6 skipper Ty Lain steps down to take college job

Jun. 5—CHEYENNE — Ty Lain had declined overtures from college coaches with increasing frequency during his time as Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 manager.

The jobs coaches were encouraging him to apply for either weren't good fits or they came at bad times for him. Lain wasn't going to leave the program that has been such a big part of his life for just any job.

Garden City (Kansas) Community College coach Joshua Oller finally presented an opportunity too good to pass up. Lain stepped down from Post 6 effective immediately Wednesday to become Garden City's recruiting coordinator, infielders and hitting coach.

"Coach Oller and I have had a relationship for a long time," Lain said. "He's brought teams to some of our tournaments when he was coaching high school ball, and he's recruited a lot of Post 6 players when he was at Colby Community College.

"He's a guy I've had a relationship with. His main focus is pitchers and he needs help with hitters and fielders, and that's where my expertise lies. Having the right fit with the right head coach and a position that's fully paid with benefits made this the right opportunity."

Lain starts his new role Monday.

Post 6 board president Phil Maggard said an interim coach will be named soon and the process of hiring a new manager will start at or near the conclusion of this season.

"Coach Lain has made it no secret through the years his desire to coach at the collegiate level," Maggard wrote in a news release. "He has fulfilled one of his dreams — coaching Post 6 at an elite level. While we will most certainly miss him, we could not be more proud as he fulfills another dream in the next chapter of his coaching career."

Describing Lain as having grown up in the Post 6 program wouldn't be an understatement. His father, Tagg Lain, was Cheyenne's skipper from 1991-94, guiding the team then known as the Eagles to a state championship and Northwest Regional runner-up finish. A team photo snapped after the state championship game that summer shows Tagg proudly holding Ty in his left arm.

The elder Lain returned to the helm in 1998 and coached Cheyenne to 13 more state championships and two more regional runner-up finishes before stepping down after the 2015 season to focus on coaching Cheyenne Central's boys basketball team. Ty Lain was a shortstop and pitcher for four of those state title teams during his playing career (2005-09).

"It was my dream to get to lead the program, and I'm so thankful for the opportunity," Lain said. "It's time for me to see what I can do at the next level and the challenge of facing a higher level of competition. I'm trying to grow myself as a coach, and this offer is too much to pass up."

Ty Lain took the helm in 2016, coaching Post 6 to a 502-159 record with seven state championships. Last summer, Cheyenne became the first Wyoming team to reach the American Legion World Series. The Sixers rebounded from being no-hit in their opening game to reaching the semifinals, where they lost to Lincoln (Nebraska) East 2-1.

Cheyenne reached the Northwest Regional semis three times under Lain, finishing as runners-up in 2022.

The Sixers also made Wyoming baseball history in 2019 when they became the first team from the Cowboy State to earn a berth in the Connie Mack World Series.

"I developed so many great relationships during my time as Post 6 manager," Lain said. "There are so many people who are involved in getting the program where it is. There are so many people who have had big impacts. I'm going to miss all of the other coaches, because they've put in so much work to develop our players and keep improving the program.

"Getting to the American Legion World Series was a tremendous experience. The hardest part of stepping away is not being around all the guys who I've known since I was 4 of 5 years old and consider part of my family."

Oller took over Garden City's program Jan. 1 after the previous coach stepped down. The Broncbusters posted a 6-45 mark this season.

"There was a lot of turmoil with the coaching change happening when it did, and they had a rough season," Lain said. "Coach Oller is a fantastic coach, and they have a good grasp on this recruiting class and are getting the culture right and moving things in the right direction."

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor.