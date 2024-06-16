Post 346 moves into BOM semifinals

Wayne Newton Post 346 seems to be developing a trademark in American Legion baseball, and used its aspects Saturday night to move into Sunday's semifinal round of the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament.

The Terre Haute team got a complete-game, three-hit performance from Jackson Thoma and used small-ball and aggressive baserunning to down Madison Post 9 4-1 in the single-elimination quarterfinals and will play a semifinal game at noon Sunday at Don Jennings Field. The winner of that game will play immediately in the championship game against the winner of Sunday's 9:30 a.m. game.

Vigo County's other team, John E. Heyen Post 501 from West Terre Haute, played its final game of the tournament earlier Saturday.

"It feels great," said first-year manager Cole Whitlock after Saturday night's Post 346 win. "The pitching this weekend has been phenomenal, and we're starting to figure things out lineup-wise."

There's still an ace in the hole for Post 346 too, as Ty Stultz is scheduled to pitch Sunday's first game.

Thoma's biggest test Saturday may have come in the top of the second inning, when he hit a batter and had an error committed behind him to put two on with nobody out. But he struck out the next two batters and got the third out on a grounder back to the mound, and his teammates took over offensively.

Austin Black led off the bottom of the inning with a walk, stole second and scored on a single by Linden Jenkins. It became 2-0 in the bottom of the third when Riley Huckaby was hit by a pitch, stole second and continued to third when the pitch went to the backstop, and scored on Ross Olson's grounder.

"We would have loved to watch [Jenkins and Huckaby] in the state finals this week," Whitlock said of the two recent Shakamak graduates, "but we are glad we have them now."

Post 346's final two runs came in the fourth, when Jackson Pierce singled with one out, Brady Weidenbenner was hit by a pitch and both runners were moved up on a bunt by Huckaby. Ty Stultz beat out an infield hit and both runners scored, Weidenbenner all the way from second without a throw home.

Not all the tries for extra bases have gone perfectly, Whitlock pointed out, but opponents of Post 346 know they can't relax.

"So long as it's a thinking-ahead situation, I don't have a problem with [the players] being aggressive on the bases," the manager said.

MADISON (AB-R-H-RBI) — Cammack ss 4-0-0-0, Heckler 2b 3-0-1-0, Johnson c 3-1-2-0, O'Neal 1b 3-0-0-0, Reetz 3b 2-0-0-0, Harden p 1-0-0-0, McCarty p 1-0-0-0, Fink rf 2-0-0-0, Brandon ph 1-0-0-0, Schmaltz lf 2-0-0-0, Boldery ph 1-0-0-0, Harsin cf 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-1-3-0.

WAYNE NEWTON (AB-R-H-RBI) — B.Weidenbenner cf 2-1-0-0, Huckaby c 0-1-0-0, Stultz ss 2-0-1-2, Olson dh 2-0-0-1, L.Weidenbenner 1-0-0-0, Black lf 2-1-0-0, Jenkins 1b 2-0-1-1, Schrader 2b 3-0-0-0, Pierce 3b 3-1-1-0. Totals 17-4-3-4.

Madison 000 001 0 — 1

Wayne Newton 011 200 x — 4

E — Pierce 2, Schmaltz, Stultz. DP — Madison 1, WN 1. LOB — Madison 6, WN 6. 2B — Johnson. SB — Black, Huckaby. CS — Stultz. SH — Huckaby 2, Olson, Harden.

Madison IP H R ER BB SO

Harden (L) 4.1 3 4 4 5 0

McCarty 1.2 0 0 0 1 0

Wayne Newton IP H R ER BB SO

Thoma (W) 7 3 1 1 0 7

HBP — by Thoma (Reetz), by Harden (Huckaby), by Harden (B.Weidenbenner), by Thoma (Harsin). WP — Harden, Thoma. T — 1:45.

• Eureka 9, Post 501 8 — "I'm the happiest 0-5-1 coach there is," said Culley DeGroote after his team almost overcome its shakiest defensive showing of the weekend with a 12-hit offensive outburst. "This has been a great experience for us, and we're appreciative to Wayne Newton [Post 346] for having us."

The young West Terre Haute team had fallen behind 7-1 after three innings thanks to some two-out defensive lapses and hadn't distinguished itself offensively in previous tournament games, but Saturday was different.

In the top of the fourth, Zach Rogers and Peyton Powers hit one-out singles and Rogers scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the fifth, a walk to Garrett Porter and a single by Brandon Dailey turned into two runs on an RBI groundout by Alan Ramirez and an RBI single by Reese Wilbur. Now Post 501 was within 7-4.

Eureka scored in the bottom of the fifth, but in the sixth West Terre Haute got singles from Powers and Colton Enyeart; hit into a double play; but continued the inning with two hit batters, a two-run single by Dailey and an RBI single by Ramirez. Now it was 8-7.

Two walks, an error and a two-out infield hit enabled Eureka to get an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, and it needed it. With two outs in the top of the seventh an error kept Post 501 alive and a walk and an RBI single by Jayce Noblitt cut the lead to 9-8 before the final out was recorded.

"Our defense got a little bit sloppy, but that can be good for you too," DeGroote said. "It teaches you to play through adversity. We played good competition, we saw good pitching and we got better."

Dailey was 3 for 4 with two RBI for West Terre Haute, while Powers was 2 for 3, Enyeart and Wilbur both 2 for 4 and Ramirez 1 for 4 with two RBI. And, not to belabor the point, in a 19-and-under tournament Post 501 has no players older than 17 and at least two — Wilbur and Ramirez, who struck out seven in five innings — are 14.

The 0-5-1 team plays a 5 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at Clay City.

Tournament scores

Thursday — Wayne Newton Post 346 5, Elsberry (Mo.) Post 156 4, 8 innings; Harrisburg (Ill.) Post 167 6, Crawfordsville Post 72 0; Princeton Post 25 5, Washington (Mo.) Post 218 4; Elsberry 4, John E. Heyen Post 501 1; Madison Post 9 8, Danville (Ill.) Post 210 3; Kirkwood (Mo.) Post 156 2, Harrisburg 0; Post 346 7, Owensboro (Ky.) Post 9 3

Friday — Princeton 4, Lafayette Post 11 3; Kirkwood 3, Crawfordsville 1; Eureka (Mo.) Post 177 6, Lancaster (Ohio) Post 11 1; Harrisburg 4, Lafayette 2; Owensboro 7, Elsberry 2; Princeton 2, Kirkwood 1; Washington 9, Crawfordsville 2; Danville 14, Eureka 4; Post 501 1, Owensboro 1, 9 innings, time limit; Lancaster 10, Madison 2; Post 346 7, Post 501 2

Saturday — Lancaster defeated Danville; Washington defeated Lafayette; Madison defeated Eureka; Crawfordsville 5, Lafayette 4, consolation; Eureka 9, Post 501 8, consolation; Elsberry 4, Danville 2, consolation; Princeton 11, Owensboro 1; Harrisburg 9, Washington 8; Post 346 4, Madison 1; Lancaster 3, Kirkwood 2, 10 innings

Sunday schedule, all at Terre Haute North — Princeton vs. Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m.; Post 346 vs. Lancaster, noon; Championship, 2:30 p.m.