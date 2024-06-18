Post 346 loses war of attrition in BOM final

An otherwise spectacular John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament for American Legion baseball may have gone one game too long on a hot Sunday afternoon at Terre Haute North’s Don Jennings Field.

The host team, Wayne Newton Post 346, and Harrisburg (Ill.) Post 167 advanced to the championship game by winning with superb pitching early Sunday, Ty Stultz doing the honors for Post 346.

But the sixth game in four days proved problematic for both exhausted teams (Wayne Newton was playing back to back, Harrisburg had needed extra innings to win its early game) in the heat, and Harrisburg wound up winning the war of attrition by an 8-7 score — despite leaving 17 runners on base.

“I still thought we played well,” Post 346 manager Cole Whitlock said after the championship game. “Obviously it was not the result we wanted.”

The visitors scored in the top of the first on an infield hit, a hit batter and two walks, but Terre Haute went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the first on a throwing error and an RBI single by Levi Weidenbenner.

Harrisburg batted around in the second inning, scoring three runs but leaving the bases loaded again, and a double by Austin Black, a triple by Caden Schrader and a run-scoring grounder by Isaak Osborne tied the score 4-4.

The visitors scored twice after two were out in the top of the fourth, then got an insurance run in the fifth while leaving the bases loaded for the fourth time.

But in the bottom of the fifth it was Harrisburg’s turn to give up free bases as Post 346 tied the score without a hit — three walks, two hit batters and a sacrifice fly by Schrader. Post 346 had just one more baserunner the rest of the game, however, and Harrisburg scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the top of the sixth.

Wayne Newton’s win at midday Sunday was much tidier, a 4-1 victory over Lancaster (Ohio) 11 after Harrisburg had used an extra-inning grand slam for a 6-1 win over Princeton.

The home team took a 2-0 lead in the third inning with two unearned runs. Osborne reached on an error to start the inning, scored on a two-out single by Austin Black, and Black eventually reached home on a double steal.

Lancaster got its run in the top of the fifth on an infield hit, a pickoff error and an RBI single. And in the top of the sixth, the visitors loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk.

Stultz reached back at that point to strike out the next two batters and strand all three runners, however, and in the bottom of the inning Post 346 padded its lead on a two-out RBI single by Jackson Pierce and a run-scoring balk.

Post 346 general manager David Will said after the tournament that it might have been the toughest field in the eight years it’s been played, and the three defending state champions would probably agree. Lafayette (Indiana), Washington (Mo.) and Owensboro (Ky.) finished the weekend with a combined record of 3-8-1.

“I thought we played very well [the entire tournament],” Whitlock said. “We saw some very tough teams. We had to scratch and claw for some runs, but our pitching was stellar — and I thought we got a lot better.”

Post 346, 7-4 for the season and 5-1 for the weekend, has a game Tuesday at Princeton. Post 25 was the third team at the tournament to finish with just one loss.

LANCASTER (AB-R-H-RBI) — Palmer lf 4-0-0-0, Balser ss 3-0-1-0, Farmer dh 3-0-1-0, Bird p 0-0-0-0, Deible c 2-0-1-0, Pompy rf 2-0-1-0, Vance cf 3-0-1-0, Miller 2b 3-1-1-0, Gerben 1b 2-0-1-1, Akers 3b 3-0-1-0. Totals 25-1-8-1.

WAYNE NEWTON (AB-R-H-RBI) — B.Weidenbenner cf-p 2-0-0-0, Huckaby 2b 3-0-1-0, Black dh-rf 3-1-1-1, Olson c 3-1-2-0, L.Weidenbenner lf 3-1-1-1, Jenkins 1b 3-0-1-0, Schrader ss 2-0-0-0, Pierce 3b 3-0-1-1, Osborne rf-cf 3-1-0-0. Totals 25-4-7-2.

Lancaster 000 010 0 — 1 Wayne Newton 002 002 x — 4

E — Balser 2, Stultz, Gerben. DP — WN 1. LOB — Lancaster 8, WN 5. SB — Huckaby, Vance, L.Weidenbenner, Balser, Black 2, Millington (WN courtesy runner). CS — Akers.

Lancaster IP H R ER BB SO

Bird (L) 6 7 4 0 0 2

Wayne Newton IP H R ER BB SO

Stultz (W) 6.2 7 1 0 4 6

B.Weidenbenner (Sv) 0.1 1 0 0 0 0

WP — Stultz 2. Bk — Bird. T — 1:36.

HARRISBURG (AB-R-H-RBI) — Ford c 4-3-3-0, Arnold 3b-ss 3-0-2-2, Seibers ss-p 4-0-1-1, Griffith 1b 4-0-0-0, Robinson lf 3-1-0-1, Fricker cf 4-1-2-0, Lang dh 2-0-0-0, Major p-rf-3b 3-1-1-1, Snyder rf-p-rf 3-1-1-0, Jackson 2b 4-1-2-2. Totals 34-8-12-7.

WAYNE NEWTON (AB-R-H-RBI) — B.Weidenbenner cf-p 4-0-1-0, Huckaby 2b 3-2-1-0, Stultz 1b 3-2-1-0, Olson c 3-1-0-0, L.Weidenbenner lf 2-0-1-2, Black dh-rf 3-1-2-1, Schrader ss 2-1-1-2, Pierce 3b 3-0-0-0, Osborne rf-cf 3-0-0-1. Totals 26-7-7-6.

Harrisburg 130 211 0 — 8 Wayne Newton 220 030 0 — 7

E — Schrader, Ford. LOB — Harrisburg 17, WN 5. 2B — Black, Major, Arnold. 3B — Schrader. SB — Huckaby, Stultz, Ford, Fricker, Major. SF — Schrader.

Harrisburg IP H R ER BB SO

Major 2.1 5 4 3 0 1

Snyder 2 1 3 3 3 2

Seibers (W) 2.2 1 0 0 0 2

Wayne Newton IP H R ER BB SO

Jenkins 1 3 4 4 4 2

Stepp 3.2 6 3 3 5 6

B.Weidenbenner (L) 2.1 3 1 1 1 2

Jenkins pitched to 4 batters in the second.

HBP — by Jenkins (Ford), by Snyder (L.Weidenbenner), by Stepp (Snyder), by Snyder (Olson), by Snyder (L.Weidenbenner). WP — Stepp 2, Snyder, B.Weidenbenner, Seibers. T — 2:28.

Next — Wayne Newton Post 346 (7-4) plays Tuesday at Princeton.