Post 346 in dominant position after tournament's first day

Caden Schrader played key roles in both games Thursday as Wayne Newton Post 346 won its first two games of the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament for American Legion baseball.

If nothing else, the Terre Haute team assured itself of staying out of the Saturday consolation round. But realistically, in a tournament in which two of the three defending state champions in the field have already suffered losses, Post 346 figures to have a hugely advantageous seeding for the quarterfinals later Saturday.

Schrader scored the winning run in Post 346’s come-from-behind, 5-4 extra-inning win over Elsberry, Mo., in the tournament opener, then pitched a three-hitter as it beat defending Kentucky state champion Owensboro 7-3 in the final game of the day.

John E. Heyen Post 501 from West Terre Haute had its tournament opener Thursday too, losing 4-1 to Elsberry. West Terre Haute plays Owensboro at 5 p.m. Friday, then goes to a different field for a 7:30 game against Post 346. Elsberry and Owensboro will play at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Ross Olson mashed a leadoff double in the top of the second inning against Owensboro and Levi Weidenbenner drew a walk. The biggest — or smallest — hit of the inning was a 60-foot bunt popup by Austin Black that fell in the midst of the Owensboro defense, and a wild pitch and Brady Weidenbenner’s two-run single gave Post 346 an early 3-0 lead.

A hit batter and two throwing errors enabled the host team to increase its lead to 5-0 in the fourth, but then Post 346 got generous. Owensboro got a run in the fifth on a walk, a pickoff error and a sacrifice, then added two more unearned runs in the sixth on a hit batter, another pickoff error, an RBI single and a dropped flyball.

Owensboro couldn’t maintain its momentum, however, probably because its ace pitcher had used up his pitch allotment. Two walks, three hit batters and two errors allowed Post 346 to get two more runs, and Brady Weidenbenner got the final out in the bottom of the seventh after Schrader had run out of pitches.

Olson had two doubles, Brady Weidenbenner three RBI, Ty Stultz had a double and Linden Jenkins scored twice for Post 346.

The other state champion with a Thursday loss was Washington (Mo.). Lafayette Post 11, the 2023 Indiana state champion, makes its tournament debut with games at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.

Two Elsberry pitchers combined for a five-hitter against West Terre Haute, although Post 501 was a clutch hit or two away from making that game very interesting.

A ground-rule double in the bottom of the second inning was the big hit as the Missouri team took a 2-0 lead and Elsberry added single runs in the third and fifth despite a gutty effort by 5-foot-4 curveball specialist Peyton Powers that kept the game close.

Post 501 had its first major threat in the top of the fifth, when two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases before the third strikeout of the inning. Then in the sixth, a hit batter and singles by Reese Wilbur and Alan Ramirez — neither of whom has attended a high school class yet — loaded the bases again. Connor Wallace, who also had two run-saving catches in center field, got the RBI on a walk but that was all West Terre Haute could muster.

“We’re getting better day by day; Peyton Powers was outstanding,” manager Culley DeGroote said after the game. “You could see some of our youth at the plate [12 strikeouts] . . . but this is a fun group, and our problems are never from a lack of effort.”

Ramirez and Wilbur combined to go 3 for 5 for Post 501, while Brandon Dailey had a hit and was on base three times and Garrett Porter had the other hit.

• Post 346 5, Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 4, 8 innings — In its tournament opener, Post 346 got a one-out double from Schrader and a walkoff RBI single from Jackson Pierce.

Cam Judson pitched all eight innings for the win, while Ty Stultz was 2 for 3 with two doubles; Riley Huckaby 2 for 3 with a double; and Pierce 1 for 3 with two RBI.

WEST TERRE HAUTE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Dailey c 2-0-1-0, Porter 2b 3-0-1-0, Rogers 1b 4-0-0-0, Johnson rf 4-0-0-0, Noblitt ss 2-1-0-0, Wilbur dh 3-0-1-0, Powers p 0-0-0-0, Ramirez 3b 2-0-2-0, Cobb lf 3-0-0-0, Wallace cf 2-0-0-1. Totals 25-1-5-1.

ELSBERRY (AB-R-H-RBI) — Kinsler cf 3-0-0-0, Creech ss 3-2-1-0, Kinne 3b 3-0-0-0, Reiter c 3-0-2-1, Woodson dh 2-1-0-0, Speak p 0-0-0-0, Conrad p 0-0-0-0, Marshall 1b 2-1-0-0, Stucky rf 3-0-0-0, Palmer 2b 3-0-1-1, Taylor lf 3-0-1-1. Totals 26-4-6-3.

West Terre Haute 000 001 0 — 1

Elsberry 021 010 x — 4

E — Ramirez 2, Porter, Noblitt, Marshall. DP — WTH 1, Elsberry 1. LOB — WTH 9, Elsberry 6. 2B — Palmer. SB — Dailey, Kinsler, Creech 2, Conrad, Taylor. CS — Dailey, Stucky.

West Terre Haute IP H R ER BB SO

Powers (L) 6 6 4 3 1 3

Elsberry IP H R ER BB SO

Speak (W) 5.1 3 1 1 2 10

Conrad 1.2 2 0 0 1 2

HBP — by Speak (Dailey, by Powers (Marshall), by Speak (Ramirez), by Speak (Noblitt). PB — Reiter. Bk — Speak. T — 1:42.

WAYNE NEWToN (AB-R-H-RBI) — B.Weidenbenner cf-p 3-1-1-3, Huckaby 2b 2-0-0-0, Stultz ss 3-1-1-0, Olson c 3-1-2-0, L.Weidenbenner lf 1-0-0-0, Black dh-rf 3-1-1-1, Schrader p 0-0-0-0, Jenkins 1b 2-2-0-0, Pierce 3b 3-1-0-0, Osborne rf 3-0-0-0. Totals 23-7-5-4.

OWENSBORO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Mayes lf-cf 3-0-0-0, Crabtree ss 1-0-0-0 DeBoer cf-p 2-1-0-0, Cartwright 3b 4-0-1-0, Thomas lf-rf 3-1-2-1, Gardner 1b 2-0-0-0, Wells c 3-0-0-0, Kimmel 2b-rf 3-0-0-0, Cary p 1-1-0-0, Hidenrite 2b 1-0-0-0. Totals 23-3-3-2.

Wayne Newton 030 200 2 — 7

Owensboro 000 012 0 — 3

E — Cary, Kimmel, Schrader, Olson, Osborne, Wells, DeBoer. LOB — WN 6, Owensboro 7. 2B — Stultz, Olson 2. SB — Crabtree. SH — Mayes. SF — Black.

Wayne Newton IP H R ER BB SO

Schrader (W) 6.2 3 3 0 4 10

B.Weidenbenner 0.1 0 0 0 2 1

Owensboro IP H R ER BB SO

Cary (L) 6 5 5 3 2 5

DeBoer 1 0 2 2 2 0

HBP — by Cary (Huckaby), by Cary (Jenkins), by Cary (L.Weidenbenner), by Schrader (DeBoer), by DeBoer (B.Weidenbenner), by DeBoer (Olson), by DeBoer (L.Weidenbenner). WP — Cary, Schrader. T — 1:57.