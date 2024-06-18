Post 32 wraps up successful first week with championship

For a team that’s hitting well over .300 and scoring nearly 10 runs per game, a zero in the hits column stands out.

But the way things were going, Beckley Post 32 Top Prospects didn’t need to swing the bats.

Taking advantage of 16 walks and four hit batsmen, Beckley capped off a big weekend with a 7-5 win over the Latrobe (Pa.) Jethawks to win the Timbuck Shields Memorial Tournament in Bridgeport.

Other than what he called some early “free swinging,” Post 32 coach Jordan Meadows said the team essentially took what it was given.

“It’s hard to swing the bat when they walk 16 batters and work for,” Meadows said. “That’s what I was telling the guys. Yeah, we had no hits, but when you give us 20 base runners we’ll take it any way we can get it. They just couldn’t find the zone and the merry-go-round kept going and we kept scoring runs. The way it ended up is we scored more runs than they did.”

Everything was going Latrobe’s way late in the fifth inning. Starting pitcher Logan Bradish, who had thrown a no-hitter nine days earlier, cruised through the first 4 2/3.

“I was like, ‘Man, we’re down to our last seven outs,’” Meadows said.

Turns out they wouldn’t need the last three.

Bradish went from being in control to walking eight consecutive batters, ending his day. Beckley went from trailing 5-0 to getting within a run.

It didn’t stop in the sixth. Two Latrobe relievers combined to walk six batters and Beckley scored three more runs for a 7-5 lead.

Beckley starter Dale Boone overcame a four-run third inning and finished it off in the seventh, giving Post 32 the championship.

Meadows already knew all about his team, but he still learned something over the weekend.

“Just to be down 5-0 that late in the game, and the adversity we had in the semifinal game and then to play three games that day and still not give up, I mean, it just shows a lot of fight in these guys,” Meadows said.

Post 32 went 3-0 in pool play Saturday and Sunday and emerged as the No. 1 seed and got a first round bye for Sunday’s single elimination bracket. They scored 11 runs in the second inning and held off a last-inning rally to defeat Buckhannon Post 7 16-11 In the quarterfinals.

Beckley faced Marietta (Ohio) Post 64 in the semifinals and fell behind 6-2 before scoring three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth for a 7-6 win.

“Same situation (as the championship game),” Meadows said. “We got down early. First inning we lost a ball in the sun, guy didn’t catch it, they ended up scoring three runs. We’re down 6-2 in the fourth. We took the lead on them 7-6 and Isaiah Patterson came in and shut it down after Cole (Brown) ran out of pitches.

“Just the small things — play clean baseball, hit around and make something happen, and you never know what can happen because baseball is crazy.”

Beckley’s debut week could not have gone any better. Playing its first season since 2019, Post 32 is now 10-0. Offense has been a huge part of it. The team is batting .360 and is averaging 9.8 runs per game.

They had been averaging just under nine hits before Sunday’s walkfest against Latrobe.

Shady Spring alums Jacob Meadows and Adam Richmond are batting .524 and .500, respectively. Reece Patterson (Greater Beckley Christian) is at .462, Boone (Greenbrier West) .421 and Brayden Kiblinger (Independence) .364.

Patterson has four triples and has driven in 14 runs and Meadows has scored 16.

“That’s one thing that’s good about this team, it’s kind of like an all-star team,” Jordan Meadows said. “It’s the best of the best. They’re the best hitters in the area and most of them were on the all-state lists. Some guys are used to being 4-hole hitters and now they’re 2-hole hitters on this team. This team is meshing well and the hits are coming along.”

On the mound, Boone and Isaiah Patterson are both 2-0 and Patterson has a save.

Beckley will continue its season Wednesday with a doubleheader at Elkins Post 29. The next home doubleheader will be June 26 against Florida Gulf Coast Prospects, coached by Greenbrier East graduate Seth McClung.

There’s still plenty of baseball to be played, but Post 32 has given Meadows plenty to be positive about.

“In all honestly, early on I think our schedule is set up to where we can compete early, and we’ve played well early,” he said. “But to win six straight games in that tournament just kind of showed that these kids have a lot of fight.”