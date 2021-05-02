Post 2021 NFL Draft Power Rankings: Standings for all 32 teams

2021 NFL Power Rankings: Patriots rise after successful draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The hay is in the proverbial barn.

With the 2021 NFL Draft complete and the top free agents already signed, most teams' rosters have pretty much taken shape, save for potential surprises like the franchise quarterback skipping town to go host a game show.

That means we have a better sense of the NFL hierarchy, and which clubs will be competing for playoff spots while others compete for the top 2022 NFL Draft pick.

We'll examine that hierarchy in our post-draft NFL Power Rankings of all 32 teams.