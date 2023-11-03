Possum runs loose TCU at Texas Tech football game, removed from field

Texas Tech offensive playmakers were not the only thing getting loose on the field at AT&T Stadium.

Toward the end of the first quarter, a possum found its way onto Cody Campbell Field before it was caught on camera and was removed by a staff member and taken to animal control services to the chagrin of social media.

The furry rodent had a small as it romped on the green artificial turf and changed its demeanor when it was detained and dragged off to a ramp. Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec did his best to calm the critter by giving it a quick pet.

Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec pets a possum during the game against TCU, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Even with the short delay, Texas Tech found a way to secured a 20-7 advantage by halftime.

Quarterback Behren Morton, who returned after suffering from a sprained AC joint, threw for 133 yards and one touchdown. He was efficient, completing 17 of 21 passes. He had help from running back Tahj Brooks, who carried the ball 20 times for 98 yards against a TCU defense that has had difficult stopping opponents all season.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Possum disrupts TCU at Texas Tech football game, taken off field