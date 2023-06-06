Possibly more good news for Patriots on DeAndre Hopkins front

One of the biggest hang-ups for free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signing with the New England Patriots has been the presence of former Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

Not only was O’Brien the coach for the Texans, but he was also the de facto general manager when Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals back in 2020. Naturally, there has been speculation that there would still be hard feelings after that move.

Perhaps it was bad enough to burn a bridge to any potential signing with the Patriots with O’Brien being announced as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

However, SI.com’s Albert Breer doesn’t see it as being an issue, particularly from O’Brien’s side. He also sees the Patriots being in a great position to land the five-time Pro Bowler.

There are financial concerns with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, while the Cleveland Browns are noted as “unlikely” to sign Hopkins right now.

That could leave the Patriots as the top suitor for the 31-year-old’s services. In the latest Monday Morning Quarterback article, Breer wrote:

Who does that leave? Well, I think now that the price has dropped and a draft pick won’t be involved, the Patriots are worth considering. Despite perception out there, my sense is that O’Brien would be plenty on board with, not against, signing Hopkins (and Hopkins had his most productive years playing for O’Brien in Houston). The Browns are another team that’s been connected to him, because of Hopkins’s relationship with Deshaun Watson, but as it stands right now, I’d say that one’s unlikely.

The Patriots have a serious need for a true No. 1 option at receiver, and Hopkins could clearly give them that on the field,

His mere presence would open the offense up for so many of the Patriots’ other skilled players. An argument could be made that it’s the key to finally getting the Mac Jones-led offense off the ground.

Hopkins eclipsed over 1,000 receiving yards in five of the six seasons playing under O’Brien. A reunion might do them both some good.

